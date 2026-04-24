How to evaluate if a hair treatment works

Most people try a hair treatment for a few weeks, see no dramatic change, and either panic or give up. But the challenge isn't always the treatment; it's that many individuals may not know what "working" with hair looks like.

Tailoring treatments to individual causes of hair loss is crucial for meaningful progress, rather than relying on popular products alone.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Hair is slow. The cycle from follicle activation to visible strand takes months, not weeks. So evaluating a treatment requires knowing what to look for, when to look for it, and which signals progress and which may not indicate meaningful change.

Understanding the hair growth cycle first

Before evaluating any treatment, it is helpful to understand how hair grows. Hair goes through three phases: anagen (active growth), catagen (transition), and telogen (resting and shedding). At any given time, roughly 85–90% of your hair is in the anagen phase, and the rest is preparing to shed.

When something disrupts this cycle, stress, nutritional deficiencies, hormonal shifts, scalp inflammation, and more hair enter the telogen phase earlier. This is called telogen effluvium, and it's one of the most common causes of sudden hair loss. The shedding observed today is often the result of an event that occurred 2–3 months ago.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} This delay is what can make evaluating hair treatments confusing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This delay is what can make evaluating hair treatments confusing. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} What meaningful progress actually looks like {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What meaningful progress actually looks like {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Most people expect a hair treatment to stop shedding within days. This is generally not considered realistic. Here's what progress typically looks like at different stages: Weeks 1–4: Scalp health may improve less itchiness, reduced dandruff, and better oil balance. This is considered a valid early sign.

Weeks 4–8: Shedding may increase temporarily. This is commonly observed with treatments that stimulate the follicle , old hairs tend to make way for new ones.

Months 2–4: Shedding begins to stabilise. There may be visible signs of baby hairs or finer regrowth along the hairline or part.

Months 4–6: Visible density improvements, if the treatment is working at the root cause level. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Most people expect a hair treatment to stop shedding within days. This is generally not considered realistic. Here's what progress typically looks like at different stages: Weeks 1–4: Scalp health may improve less itchiness, reduced dandruff, and better oil balance. This is considered a valid early sign.

Weeks 4–8: Shedding may increase temporarily. This is commonly observed with treatments that stimulate the follicle , old hairs tend to make way for new ones.

Months 2–4: Shedding begins to stabilise. There may be visible signs of baby hairs or finer regrowth along the hairline or part.

Months 4–6: Visible density improvements, if the treatment is working at the root cause level. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

If only visible shedding is monitored, the full picture may be missed.

The problem with one-size-fits-all treatments

Not all hair loss has the same origin. Androgenetic alopecia (pattern baldness driven by DHT) needs a completely different approach than hair loss caused by thyroid dysfunction, iron deficiency, or chronic stress. A treatment that works for one person may be ineffective or even counterproductive for another.

This is why people often question whether treatments like minoxidil hair serum are right for them. Minoxidil works by increasing blood flow to hair follicles and is well-studied for androgenetic alopecia — but if hair loss is rooted in a nutritional gap or hormonal imbalance, it addresses the symptom, not the source. It may still help, but typically as part of a broader approach.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

How to set up a fair evaluation

Evaluating a treatment properly requires a little structure. Here's how to do it without over-monitoring every strand:

Take photos in the same lighting, same angle, every 4 weeks, not daily

Track shedding loosely (not by counting hairs, but by general impression,heavy, moderate, light)

Note scalp changes: texture, oiliness, irritation

Keep a basic log of other variables: diet changes, stress levels, sleep, illness

Don't introduce two new treatments at once, as it becomes difficult to assess what's working

Consistency matters more than intensity. A treatment used irregularly will likely show inconsistent results.

The root cause question nobody asks early enough

Most people spend months chasing the right product when the real answer lies in understanding why their hair is falling in the first place. Is it genetic? Is it a deficiency? Is it the gut, the hormones, the scalp itself? Some treatment approaches, like does Traya really work as a question, may be worth exploring. Traya's model focuses on identifying the specific root cause before making a recommendation, a more grounded approach than just picking a product and hoping.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A treatment that's matched to the actual cause will generally perform better than a popular product applied blindly.

Final Thoughts

Evaluating whether a hair treatment works isn't just about watching for new growth. It's about understanding what the hair is doing, why it's doing it, and whether the treatment being used addresses that reason. Giving serious treatment at least 4 to 6 months before drawing conclusions, tracking the right signals, and starting with the underlying cause can make the evaluation more reliable.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON