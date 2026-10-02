Darker patches on the cheeks, a tan line along the jaw, or a forehead that looks dull next to the rest of the face: this is what uneven skin tone usually looks like. It is one of the most common skin concerns in India, and a simple, steady routine can make a real difference. Learning how to get rid of uneven skin tone starts with daily sun protection, whether that is a vitamin C sunscreen for added brightness or a tinted sunscreen SPF 50 that protects while softening the look of uneven skin tone.

How to Get Rid of Uneven Skin Tone? A Complete Routine

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A good routine also takes care of the skin barrier and the tan that builds up over time. A ceramide moisturizer keeps skin soft and calm, so brightening ingredients are less likely to irritate it. A detan face pack with lactic acid, kaolin clay once or twice a week helps lift the dullness left by sun exposure. Together, these steps work on both pigmentation on face and the tired, patchy look that comes with it.

Here is a clear, morning-to-night skin care routine for uneven skin tone, along with the habits that help results last.

What Is Uneven Skin Tone and What Causes It?

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{{^usCountry}} What is uneven skin tone? It simply means your skin colour is not the same all over. You may notice dark spots on face, darker patches on the cheeks or forehead, darkness around the mouth, or a rough, uneven skin texture that makes the face look tired. The most common causes are: Sun exposure: The biggest trigger. Sunlight pushes skin to make more colour, which leads to tanning and hyperpigmentation .

Acne marks: Dark spots that stay behind after pimples heal.

Hormonal changes: These can cause melasma, which shows up as brown patches on the cheeks, forehead or upper lip.

Dead skin build-up: Old skin cells collect on the surface and leave you with dull skin . {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What is uneven skin tone? It simply means your skin colour is not the same all over. You may notice dark spots on face, darker patches on the cheeks or forehead, darkness around the mouth, or a rough, uneven skin texture that makes the face look tired. The most common causes are: Sun exposure: The biggest trigger. Sunlight pushes skin to make more colour, which leads to tanning and hyperpigmentation .

Acne marks: Dark spots that stay behind after pimples heal.

Hormonal changes: These can cause melasma, which shows up as brown patches on the cheeks, forehead or upper lip.

Dead skin build-up: Old skin cells collect on the surface and leave you with dull skin . {{/usCountry}}

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Since uneven skin tone on Indian skin is so often linked to the sun, protection comes first in every routine.

Morning Routine for Even Skin Tone

Cleanse gently: Use a mild face wash and pat dry. Harsh scrubbing can irritate skin and make dark patches look worse. Apply a brightening serum: When people look for the best serum for uneven skin tone , vitamin C and niacinamide are the two most common choices. Vitamin C helps fade dark spots and brings back brightness, while niacinamide helps stop extra colour from reaching the surface of the skin and calms redness. Moisturize: A light moisturizer with ceramides keeps the skin barrier strong, which matters when you use brightening ingredients every day. Finish with sunscreen: Use SPF 50 with PA+++ or PA++++, two finger-lengths for the face and neck, and reapply every two to three hours outdoors. No other step does as much for an even skin tone . A tinted formula adds one more benefit, as it also shields skin from visible light, which can deepen pigmentation in Indian skin.

Night Routine and Weekly Care

Cleanse well: Remove sunscreen and makeup completely. An oil-based cleanser followed by a gentle face wash works well. Use a treatment: Two or three nights a week, use a mild exfoliating acid such as glycolic or lactic acid to clear dead skin. On the other nights, use niacinamide or alpha arbutin to keep working on dark spots. Start slowly, since too much too soon can cause irritation and new dark patches. Moisturize: Seal everything in with a nourishing moisturizer so skin wakes up soft and calm.

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Once or twice a week, a face pack made for tan removal can help after long days in the sun.

If patches do not improve after 8 to 12 weeks of regular care, it is worth seeing a dermatologist. They can suggest a stronger uneven skin tone treatment, such as chemical peels or prescription creams.

Daily Habits That Help

Do not pick or squeeze pimples, as this leaves darker, longer-lasting marks.

Use an umbrella, cap or scarf when stepping out between 10 am and 4 pm.

Be patient. Skin renews itself roughly every four to six weeks, so most people see a visible change in two to three months.

The Bottom Line

Uneven skin tone takes time to fade, but it does respond to a steady routine. Protect your skin with SPF 50 every morning, use brightening ingredients like vitamin C and niacinamide, keep the skin barrier healthy, and exfoliate gently. Give it a few months, and your skin will look clearer, brighter and more even.

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Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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