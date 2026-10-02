Wakefit’s mattress story is unique: it begins at its own manufacturing facilities. By designing and manufacturing mattresses in-house, the company has greater control over the materials, construction, quality, and costs that go into every product. They sell directly to customers through their own website and stores, thereby reducing the distributor, retailer, and other middlemen markups which are traditionally added along the way.

How Wakefit Keeps Good Mattresses Affordable by Making Them In-House

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A Wakefit Mattress Takes Shape Long Before it Reaches a Store

When Wakefit entered the mattress business in 2016, it approached the category differently from the traditional manufacturer-distributor-retailer model. The company built greater control over the journey from product development and manufacturing to selling directly through its own channels. That means decisions around materials, construction and costs can happen much closer to where the mattress is actually made.

For Wakefit, keeping manufacturing in-house isn’t simply about owning a factory. It means having greater visibility into what goes into the product before it reaches a store, warehouse or bedroom. Those early decisions eventually influence both quality and cost, helping them maintain a higher quality without unnecessary markups.

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When You Make It Yourself, You Control What Goes In

{{^usCountry}} A mattress looks relatively simple from the outside. Inside, however, multiple layers need to work together. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A mattress looks relatively simple from the outside. Inside, however, multiple layers need to work together. {{/usCountry}}

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Take a memory foam mattress. Foam density, thickness & the way different layers are combined can change how the mattress feels, responds to pressure, and holds its shape over time.

The same applies to a latex mattress built for firmer support or a grid mattress designed around more adaptive support. Changing the specification of even one layer can alter the finished product.

Its in-house manufacturing at India’s largest manufacturing facility gives Wakefit closer control over these decisions. Instead of simply sourcing a finished mattress to a predetermined specification, its teams can work across product design, material selection & production, making it easier to refine products when something needs changing, rather than waiting for those changes to travel through multiple external partners.

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Quality is Checked at Every Step, Not Just the Last One

Quality control becomes the most useful when it catches a problem before the product is already packed and ready to leave. That’s another advantage of keeping production closer to the company.

Checks can happen across different stages of manufacturing rather than being reduced to one final inspection. Materials and components can be assessed before assembly, construction can be monitored during production, and finished mattresses can be checked against the intended specifications.

This matters because “quality” in a mattress isn’t one visible feature. It is determining whether the foam meets the required specification, whether layers have been assembled consistently, whether dimensions match what was promised, and whether the mattress leaving production resembles the one that was originally designed.

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Fewer Stops Between the Factory and Your Bedroom

Traditionally, the price of a mattress had to account for more than what it costs to make. A product may have moved from manufacturer to distributor, then to dealer or retailer before finally reaching the customer. Each additional stage would introduce its own logistics, margins, markups & operating costs.

Wakefit began with a direct-to-consumer (D2C) model that shortened this journey considerably. Its website gave the company a way to sell directly to customers, while its expanding network of more than 165 company-operated stores added an offline channel without abandoning that direct relationship.

Wakefit also sells through marketplaces and other retail channels, so not every mattress reaches every buyer without intermediaries. But having its own online and offline channels gives the company greater control over a substantial part of the journey, from making the product to explaining it, selling it & hearing what customers think after purchase.

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Customer feedback can then travel back towards product development, rather than disappearing somewhere between the retailer and manufacturer.

So, What are You Actually Paying For?

Affordability can easily become a race to make something cheaper. A more useful question is: where are the costs actually coming from?

When one company has greater control over design, manufacturing, quality checks and direct sales, there are more opportunities to make cost decisions throughout the process. That is the thinking behind Wakefit’s approach to mattress price. The company can consider costs while choosing materials, engineering the construction, planning production and determining how the product reaches customers. It also makes the value equation easier for buyers to understand. A lower price is far less meaningful if it comes from compromising the parts of the mattress that determine how it performs.

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Pay for the Mattress, Not the Middlemen

How a mattress is designed affects the materials it needs. How it is manufactured affects consistency. How often it is checked affects what reaches the customer. And how many steps it takes to reach that customer can affect what they ultimately pay.

That’s why Wakefit’s in-house manufacturing model is as much a pricing story as a production one. Making an affordable mattress doesn’t have to begin by asking what can be removed from the product. It can begin by asking what unnecessary costs can be removed from the journey, which Wakefit successfully did!

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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