Ibis Academy expands nationwide, launching advanced career-focused programs like Corporate Administration & Service Management course with global standards and strong placements.

Ibis Academy Introduces Flagship Corporate Administration & Service Management Program

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ibis Academy of Higher Education, India’s leading continuing education and training institution, has announced the expansion of its academic presence across major metro cities and select emerging urban regions in the country. As part of this expansion, the institution continues to strengthen its portfolio of industry-driven programs, including Corporate Administration & Service Management course, aimed at preparing graduates for direct entry into demanding corporate and service-sector careers. The expansion reflects Ibis Academy’s commitment to establishing globally recognized, truly international American standards to our country through well-structured programs designed to address varied learning styles and individual academic goals.

Ibis places equal emphasis on premium learning environment, academic quality, practical exposure, and industry relevance. For over eight years, the institution has been focused on bridging the gap between conventional education and real-world career demands, enabling students to access globally aligned education at an affordable cost. The institution continues to advocate the importance of skill-based, certified learning as a pathway to sustainable career growth.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Corporate Administration & Service Management. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Corporate Administration & Service Management. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Ibis Academy of Higher Education offers a Premium program, PG Diploma in Corporate Administration & Service Management, a one-year program aimed at preparing graduates for direct entry into corporate and service-sector roles. The program is designed with a broad, industry-oriented structure and includes multiple specializations such as Accounting and Finance Management, Customer Relationship Management, Retail Management, Human Resource Management, Corporate Administration, Healthcare, and Education. Structured to provide multi-sector exposure, the programme enables students to access career opportunities across more than 12 industry domains within a single year, supporting wider employability and faster transition into professional roles. While traditional office administration courses often lead to limited, lower-paying roles, the Corporate Administration course is structured to help graduates from any academic background transition into in-demand corporate careers with wider growth opportunities in India and Abroad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ibis Academy of Higher Education offers a Premium program, PG Diploma in Corporate Administration & Service Management, a one-year program aimed at preparing graduates for direct entry into corporate and service-sector roles. The program is designed with a broad, industry-oriented structure and includes multiple specializations such as Accounting and Finance Management, Customer Relationship Management, Retail Management, Human Resource Management, Corporate Administration, Healthcare, and Education. Structured to provide multi-sector exposure, the programme enables students to access career opportunities across more than 12 industry domains within a single year, supporting wider employability and faster transition into professional roles. While traditional office administration courses often lead to limited, lower-paying roles, the Corporate Administration course is structured to help graduates from any academic background transition into in-demand corporate careers with wider growth opportunities in India and Abroad. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

What Sets Ibis Apart : Courses & Accreditation

Ibis Academy of Higher Education is the only premier institution in India accredited by IACET (International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training)

https://www.iacet.org/affiliates/accredited-providers-list/ a globally respected body whose standards are upheld by organizations such as the U.S. Army training divisions, NASA, the American Heart Association, Duke University, and Harvard GSE.

With over 20 Professional Diploma and PG Diploma programs, Ibis offers globally aligned, industry-focused education across domains including Neuro-Digital Marketing, Global Logistics & Supply Chain, Hospital Administration, HR Management, Aviation, Data Science & AI, Medical Coding, Banking & Finance, and Fitness Training. Students can choose flexible online or offline learning modes after Plus Two or graduation. Notably, Ibis is the only institution in India offering a specialized PG Diploma in Fitness Training aligned with truly International standards.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Through its AI-integrated curriculum, expert-led training, and hands-on approach, Ibis equips students with practical, future-ready skills for today’s evolving job market. Strengthening its outreach across South India, the academy has appointed actress Kalyani Priyadarshan as its brand ambassador, representing its vision of internationally recognized, career-oriented education.

Ibis operates more than eight campuses equipped with modern infrastructure and contemporary learning environments. In a short span, the institution has received several prestigious national and international recognitions. It is the only institution in Kerala and one among just 14 across India to receive the State-of-the-Art Education Provider Award from the Ministry of Skill Development, Government of India. Ibis is an approved Training Partner of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) in India. The institution has also been honored with the Global Excellence Award and the Times Business Iconic Global Education Provider Award, reinforcing its leadership in delivering globally relevant education.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ibis Academy places strong emphasis on career outcomes. The institution conducts dedicated placement drives every year, creating direct opportunities for students to engage with employers across multiple sectors. With consistently strong placement performance, more than thousands of students successfully complete their programs and progress into professional careers annually.

Admissions are now open for the new batch of Corporate Administration course for graduates aiming to establish a stable and rewarding career in the Corporate domain.

Ibis Academy Corporate Office

4th Floor, Ibis Academy, 3rd & 19th Main Road, No. 1695, Garden Layout, Sector 2, HSR Layout, Bengaluru, Karnataka – 560102.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!

See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON