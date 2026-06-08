Ibis Academy expands nationwide, launching advanced career-focused programs like Global Business Administration course with global standards and strong placements.

Ibis Academy Introduces India’s Next-Generation Global Business Administration Program

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Ibis Academy of Higher Education, India’s leading continuing education and training institution, has announced the expansion of its academic presence across major metro cities and select emerging urban regions in the country. As part of this expansion, the institution continues to strengthen its portfolio of industry-driven programs, including its specialized Global Business Administration (GBA) program, while reinforcing its focus on industry-driven, American-standard education designed to support diverse learning needs. The expansion reflects Ibis Academy’s commitment to establishing globally recognized, truly international American standards to our country through well-structured programs designed to address varied learning styles and individual academic goals.

Ibis places equal emphasis on premium learning environment, academic quality, practical exposure, and industry relevance. For over eight years, the institution has been focused on bridging the gap between conventional education and real-world career demands, enabling students to access globally aligned education at an affordable cost. The institution continues to advocate the importance of skill-based, certified learning as a pathway to sustainable career growth.

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{{^usCountry}} Global Business Administration (GBA) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Global Business Administration (GBA) {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Global Business Administration (GBA) program is positioned as a structured, one-year management course designed to provide broad exposure across key business functions. By integrating four management specializations within a single program, GBA offers a consolidated approach to business education aligned with global standards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Global Business Administration (GBA) program is positioned as a structured, one-year management course designed to provide broad exposure across key business functions. By integrating four management specializations within a single program, GBA offers a consolidated approach to business education aligned with global standards. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Open to graduates from all academic backgrounds, this international business administration program delivers international-level management training placed highly competitively than traditional MBA programs in India and overseas. The curriculum covers Operations, Finance, Human Resources, and Marketing, and includes AI-enabled learning modules, sessions led by experienced industry professionals, exposure to current business practices, and globally valid certification. Designed to meet global academic standards, this international business administration degree equips learners with the strategic, analytical, and leadership skills required to succeed in competitive international markets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Open to graduates from all academic backgrounds, this international business administration program delivers international-level management training placed highly competitively than traditional MBA programs in India and overseas. The curriculum covers Operations, Finance, Human Resources, and Marketing, and includes AI-enabled learning modules, sessions led by experienced industry professionals, exposure to current business practices, and globally valid certification. Designed to meet global academic standards, this international business administration degree equips learners with the strategic, analytical, and leadership skills required to succeed in competitive international markets. {{/usCountry}}

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What Sets Ibis Apart : Courses & Accreditation

Ibis Academy of Higher Education is the only premier institution in India accredited by IACET (International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training)

https://www.iacet.org/affiliates/accredited-providers-list/, a globally respected body whose standards are upheld by organizations such as the U.S. Army training divisions, NASA, the American Heart Association, Duke University, and Harvard GSE.

With over 20 Professional Diploma and PG Diploma programs, Ibis offers globally aligned, industry-focused education across domains including Neuro-Digital Marketing, Global Logistics & Supply Chain, Hospital Administration, HR Management, Aviation, Data Science & AI, Medical Coding, Banking & Finance, and Fitness Training. Students can choose flexible online or offline learning modes after Plus Two or graduation. Notably, Ibis is the only institution in India offering a specialized PG Diploma in Fitness Training aligned with truly International standards.

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Through its AI-integrated curriculum, expert-led training, and hands-on approach, Ibis equips students with practical, future-ready skills for today’s evolving job market. Strengthening its outreach across South India, the academy has appointed actress Kalyani Priyadarshan as its brand ambassador, representing its vision of internationally recognized, career-oriented education.

Ibis operates more than eight campuses equipped with modern infrastructure and contemporary learning environments. In a short span, the institution has received several prestigious national and international recognitions. It is the only institution in Kerala and one among just 14 across India to receive the State-of-the-Art Education Provider Award from the Ministry of Skill Development, Government of India. Ibis is an approved Training Partner of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) in India. The institution has also been honored with the Global Excellence Award and the Times Business Iconic Global Education Provider Award, reinforcing its leadership in delivering globally relevant education.

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Ibis Academy places strong emphasis on career outcomes. The institution conducts dedicated placement drives every year, creating direct opportunities for students to engage with employers across multiple sectors. With consistently strong placement performance, more than thousands of students successfully complete their programs and progress into professional careers annually.

Admissions are now open for the new batch of Global Business Administration course for graduates aiming to establish a stable and rewarding career in the Management field.

Ibis Academy Corporate Office

4th Floor, Ibis Academy, 3rd & 19th Main Road, No. 1695, Garden Layout, Sector 2, HSR Layout, Bengaluru, Karnataka – 560102.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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