India’s first AI-powered Critical Mineral Observatory was launched and demonstrated in Ahmedabad during an international roundtable on critical minerals, bringing together government representatives, international institutions, researchers and industry participants to discuss resilient supply chains. More than 100 delegates from India, the UK and Japan discussed financing, international collaboration and research-industry partnerships, with recommendations set to inform the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027.

The two-day International Roundtable Discussions on Critical Minerals: Competing for Resilient Supply Chains concluded on Friday. The event was organised jointly by Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (GMDC) and the Commissioner of Geology and Mining, Government of Gujarat, as a pre-summit event of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027.

The observatory was unveiled at the inaugural session on Thursday evening. The roundtable was conceptualised by the International Centre of Excellence in Mining (iCEM), an initiative of GMDC, in partnership with IfM Management Technology Policy at the University of Cambridge.

The discussions came amid growing importance of critical minerals for advanced manufacturing, clean energy, electric mobility and emerging technologies. Participants noted that the concentration of global processing and manufacturing capabilities presents challenges for supply chains, making diversification, trusted partnerships and resilience important.

The inaugural session was attended by senior Gujarat government dignitaries, the Ambassador of Iceland to India and the Head of Technology Policy at the British High Commission in India. More than 100 delegates took part, representing institutions and organisations from the United Kingdom, Japan and India, alongside industry participants.

Among those represented were the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, the British High Commission, the University of Cambridge and its Institute for Manufacturing, Japan’s Cabinet Office, Nagaoka University of Technology, the Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research, and TEXMiN at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad.

Three moderated discussions examined purpose-specific finance for risk mitigation, international collaboration for supply chain resilience, and research-industry partnerships. The roundtable concluded with strategic recommendations and proposed collaboration pathways, which will feed into the critical minerals agenda of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027.