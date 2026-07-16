Indore-Abu Dhabi direct flight launched under MP aviation policy, CM Mohan Yadav flags off first service

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday flagged off the first direct flight between Indore and Abu Dhabi, marking the state's latest international air connectivity initiative under the Madhya Pradesh Civil Aviation Policy 2025.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chairs a meeting in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Monday.

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The inaugural Air India Express service was launched at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Indore, where the Chief Minister also handed over symbolic boarding passes to passengers.

Addressing the event, Yadav said the direct international connection would strengthen Madhya Pradesh's economic and industrial growth while improving global connectivity for the state's commercial capital.

He said passengers travelling from Indore to Abu Dhabi earlier had to transit through cities such as Delhi or Mumbai, taking seven to eight hours to reach the UAE capital. The direct flight is expected to reduce travel time to around three to four hours.

The Chief Minister said the state government would provide a subsidy of ₹15 lakh per flight under the state's aviation policy. According to him, the subsidy would help reduce fares, bringing ticket prices down from around ₹25,000 to between ₹12,000 and ₹14,000, with the government bearing the difference.

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{{^usCountry}} Yadav said the state had expanded regional air connectivity since his government took office. He said Rewa-Delhi, Rewa-Indore and Rewa-Raipur flights were operating successfully, while services connecting Jabalpur to Kolkata, Bhopal to Rewa, Bhopal to Patna and Rewa to Kolkata were planned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yadav said the state had expanded regional air connectivity since his government took office. He said Rewa-Delhi, Rewa-Indore and Rewa-Raipur flights were operating successfully, while services connecting Jabalpur to Kolkata, Bhopal to Rewa, Bhopal to Patna and Rewa to Kolkata were planned. {{/usCountry}}

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He also highlighted the government's focus on religious tourism, citing the helicopter service connecting Indore, Ujjain and Omkareshwar.

The Chief Minister said three airports had been inaugurated in the state while airports at Ujjain and Shivpuri were under construction. He said the government aimed to expand aviation infrastructure through additional commercial airports, airstrips and helipads across the state, alongside strengthening regional connectivity under the Regional Connectivity Scheme.

Yadav also referred to the state's PM Shri air ambulance service, describing it as a first-of-its-kind initiative that had been replicated elsewhere.

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Speaking on the significance of the new route, the Chief Minister said Abu Dhabi shared historical links with Madhya Pradesh and that stronger international air connectivity would contribute to the state's economic development.