Jenny Shin claims her first LPGA win in more than a decade at Women's Scottish Open

TROON, Scotland — South Korean golfer Jenny Shin secured a two-shot victory at the Women’s Scottish Open on Sunday to end a wait of more than 10 years for her second LPGA win.

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The 33-year-old Shin, who won the Texas Shootout in May 2016, carded a 3-over 75 on the Dundonald Links to finish at 9 under.

“My first one didn’t really feel like a win at the time,” Shin said. “I didn’t feel like I deserved it. It felt very accidental. But this one definitely feels a lot different. This one feels like I earned it. I worked hard for it.”

Shin was in tears after the final putt dropped on the 18th and was doused with water and champagne by a group of friends.

Leading since the first round, Shin could afford three straight bogies on Nos. 6-8 after starting the final round with a five-shot lead over Thailand's Pajaree Anannarukarn . Shin also bogeyed two of the last three holes but had made two birdies earlier.

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{{^usCountry}} “I wasn’t as nervous as yesterday,” Shin said. "I feel like I’ve done everything right but just wasn’t hitting it like I was the last three days and just hitting it into bunkers and bushes and that wasn’t fun. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I wasn’t as nervous as yesterday,” Shin said. "I feel like I’ve done everything right but just wasn’t hitting it like I was the last three days and just hitting it into bunkers and bushes and that wasn’t fun. {{/usCountry}}

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“With three bogies in a row, I thought, ‘oh boy, I don’t know where this is going to go’. But yeah, I hung in there, so I’m quite proud of myself and very happy.”

Shin is now thinking about the next challenge.

"I’m going to do everything I can to win again," Shin said. “I can’t believe it happened this week.”

A Lim Kim finished second after a 4-under 68, with four straight birdies helping her leapfrog two shots ahead of Anannarukarn, who dropped to third.

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The Women’s Scottish Open comes between the final two majors — the Evian Championship and the Women’s British Open starting Thursday at Royal Lytham & St. Annes.

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