...
...
Advertisement
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

John Tortorella not returning as coach of the Vegas Golden Knights

John Tortorella not returning as coach of the Vegas Golden Knights

Published on: Jun 17, 2026 01:26 am IST
AP |
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

John Tortorella will not return as coach of the Vegas Golden Knights after guiding them to the Stanley Cup Final on an interim basis.

HT Image

Uncertainty lingered over the situation through the team's elimination in Game 6 of the final against Carolina on Sunday night. General manager Kelly McCrimmon announced Tuesday that Tortorella would not be back.

“We thank Torts for the guidance he provided our team since joining the organization in March,” McCrimmon said. “When the decision was made to bring Torts to Vegas, we needed an immediate impact to help us at a pivotal point in the season. Torts’ experience and leadership proved to be the boost that we were looking for, helping guide us to the Stanley Cup Final. We are grateful for Torts’ passion, sincerity, and commitment to our organization, and we wish him and his family the best.”

McCrimmon hired Tortorella on March 30 when he fired Bruce Cassidy with eight games left in the season. The Golden Knights won seven of them and then got through three rounds before losing to the Hurricanes in the final.

“It’s a tough situation for a coach to come in with that little time left," said Vegas' Noah Hanifin, who won gold at the Olympics when Tortorella was on staff as an assistant. “And just the way he was able to kind of get us back on the right track fast, and give us a chance, was pretty impressive.”

Tortorella took criticism in recent days for deciding to stick with goaltender Carter Hart, whose .863 save percentage was the lowest in the final since Minnesota's Jon Casey in 1991. Hart and Tortorella overlapped with the Flyers from '22-24.

McCrimmon is scheduled to speak to reporters on Wednesday. One avenue Vegas could go with for Tortorella's successor is promoting Ryan Craig, who has been coach of its top affiliate, the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League, for the past three seasons.

freelance writer W.G. Ramirez in Las Vegas contributed to this report.

NHL: /hub/nhl

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Home / Genesis / John Tortorella not returning as coach of the Vegas Golden Knights
Home / Genesis / John Tortorella not returning as coach of the Vegas Golden Knights
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.