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Kejriwal Backs Goa Villagers' Protest, Promises Review of Land Conversion Projects

AAP chief joins protest in Karapur-Sarvan, alleges land policies favour builders over local communities and calls for greater public consultation.

Published on: Jun 02, 2026 10:30 am IST
By Genesis
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AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday joined residents of Karapur-Sarvan village in Goa who are protesting against a proposed large-scale housing project, alleging that the state's land policies favour builders at the expense of local communities and the environment.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses villagers during a protest against a proposed housing project in Goa's Karapur-Sarvan area.

Addressing protesters, Kejriwal said development projects should be undertaken only after consultation with local residents and Gram Sabhas. He claimed that the proposed project could adversely affect agriculture, groundwater resources and the ecological balance of the area.

The AAP leader questioned permissions granted under Section 39(A) of the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Act and called for an impartial investigation into land-use conversions approved under the provision. He alleged that the existing framework had enabled large-scale commercial development on land that local residents depend on for their livelihoods.

Kejriwal said that if voted to power in Goa, an AAP government would repeal Section 39(A) and review approvals granted under it. He also promised that future development decisions would involve consultations with local communities.

 
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Home / Genesis / Kejriwal Backs Goa Villagers' Protest, Promises Review of Land Conversion Projects
Home / Genesis / Kejriwal Backs Goa Villagers' Protest, Promises Review of Land Conversion Projects
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