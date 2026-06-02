Kejriwal Backs Goa Villagers' Protest, Promises Review of Land Conversion Projects

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday joined residents of Karapur-Sarvan village in Goa who are protesting against a proposed large-scale housing project, alleging that the state's land policies favour builders at the expense of local communities and the environment.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses villagers during a protest against a proposed housing project in Goa's Karapur-Sarvan area.

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Addressing protesters, Kejriwal said development projects should be undertaken only after consultation with local residents and Gram Sabhas. He claimed that the proposed project could adversely affect agriculture, groundwater resources and the ecological balance of the area.

The AAP leader questioned permissions granted under Section 39(A) of the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Act and called for an impartial investigation into land-use conversions approved under the provision. He alleged that the existing framework had enabled large-scale commercial development on land that local residents depend on for their livelihoods.

Kejriwal said that if voted to power in Goa, an AAP government would repeal Section 39(A) and review approvals granted under it. He also promised that future development decisions would involve consultations with local communities.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Kejriwal, villagers fear that the proposed project could transform the area into a large residential township and affect farming activities that depend on the region's natural resources. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Kejriwal, villagers fear that the proposed project could transform the area into a large residential township and affect farming activities that depend on the region's natural resources. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} AAP Goa in-charge Atishi also addressed the gathering and accused the BJP government of prioritising commercial interests over environmental protection. She said residents across Goa were increasingly concerned about the impact of land conversion projects on the state's natural heritage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} AAP Goa in-charge Atishi also addressed the gathering and accused the BJP government of prioritising commercial interests over environmental protection. She said residents across Goa were increasingly concerned about the impact of land conversion projects on the state's natural heritage. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The BJP government has not responded to the specific allegations made by AAP leaders at the protest. The issue is expected to remain a political flashpoint as parties begin positioning themselves ahead of the next Goa Assembly elections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BJP government has not responded to the specific allegations made by AAP leaders at the protest. The issue is expected to remain a political flashpoint as parties begin positioning themselves ahead of the next Goa Assembly elections. {{/usCountry}}

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