AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday criticised the Centre's latest measures to prevent examination paper leaks, arguing that transporting NEET question papers in Air Force aircraft and bulletproof vehicles would not address the underlying problems affecting the country's examination system.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses concerns over examination paper leaks in a video message.(PTI)

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In a video message, Kejriwal questioned the effectiveness of the move and alleged that the government was focusing on optics rather than tackling the root causes of paper leaks.

Referring to the recent announcement regarding the transportation of NEET question papers, the former Delhi chief minister said that the government should focus on identifying vulnerabilities within the system rather than introducing what he described as symbolic measures.

Kejriwal alleged that an "education mafia" had gained significant influence over the country's examination system and claimed that repeated incidents of paper leaks reflected deeper structural issues.

He also argued that improving the education system required collective action and greater public participation. According to him, isolated complaints from students would not be enough to bring about meaningful reforms.

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{{^usCountry}} During his remarks, Kejriwal referred to the case of a student who allegedly discovered discrepancies in the evaluation of examination papers and claimed that students who raise concerns often face criticism and pressure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During his remarks, Kejriwal referred to the case of a student who allegedly discovered discrepancies in the evaluation of examination papers and claimed that students who raise concerns often face criticism and pressure. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The AAP leader maintained that the future of millions of students depends on ensuring transparency and accountability in the examination process. He called for comprehensive reforms aimed at strengthening trust in the education system and preventing recurring controversies surrounding competitive examinations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The AAP leader maintained that the future of millions of students depends on ensuring transparency and accountability in the examination process. He called for comprehensive reforms aimed at strengthening trust in the education system and preventing recurring controversies surrounding competitive examinations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The comments come amid ongoing public debate over examination integrity and measures being considered to prevent future paper leak incidents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The comments come amid ongoing public debate over examination integrity and measures being considered to prevent future paper leak incidents. {{/usCountry}}

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