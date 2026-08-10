Klook puts the spotlight on the travel planners who keep group trips on track

Following research identifying travel planners as among the least-thanked people in every group chat, Klook is inviting people to nominate (or self-nominate) a planner who deserves a trip they do not have to plan.

“We built Klook to make travel planning simpler, so travelers can spend less time on admin and more time on experiences,” says Marcus Yong, VP of Global Marketing at Klook. (Klook)

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Every FIT (Free Independent Traveler) group trip has a planner.



The one who builds the spreadsheet. The one answering "wait, what time do we leave?" texts at midnight. The one who takes the blame when the itinerary does not please everyone, and rarely gets the credit when it does.

Klook's survey of 2,725 travelers across 10 markets confirms what planners have long suspected: travel planning ranks among the least-thanked tasks people do for others, behind everyday favours like carrying bags or holding doors. More than 8 in 10 planners say they spend over 10 hours organising a single group trip. Work that, by their own estimate, is worth over US$50 an hour.

Even when someone else takes over the planning, 42.4% of travel planners admit: they quietly and anxiously watch from the sidelines. Always checking, second-guessing, and ready to step in if needed.

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Handing a trip to another person does not remove the work; it just relocates it. Someone still has to juggle the tabs, chase the group chat, and decide.

“We built Klook to make travel planning simpler, so travelers can spend less time on admin and more time on experiences,” says Marcus Yong, VP of Global Marketing at Klook. “Now we're taking that promise one step further with a fully-planned getaway for five travel planners who always get travel right for their friends and families.”

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“It’s their turn to take a vacation from planning vacations,” he adds.

For the pampered passengers.

From 10 to 31 August 2026, Klook is launching a global search for five travel planners who are experienced at doing their job and tired of doing it. They will receive a 7-day hosted trip to Switzerland in December 2026, where their only job is to show up.

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Entering is simple.

Participants can nominate a travel planner in their life (or themselves) by telling Klook about a time they kept the whole trip together. What did they organise? What went hilariously wrong? And why do they deserve this getaway?

The submitted story will help Klook understand why the planner deserves a vacation from planning vacations.

For bonus points, participants can also upload a 60-second video or share a link (Instagram, YouTube, or Google Drive) showing them in action. It could be their legendary spreadsheets, chaotic group chat screenshots, or the moment they somehow saved the trip while everyone else just enjoyed the ride.

Full details at:

For media enquiries, please contact: susmita.banerjee@klook.com

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.