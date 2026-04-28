Laying The Foundation Of Developed Uttar Pradesh

When political will is strong, it doesn’t take long for a state to transcend the boundaries of a map and become an idea - as is being witnessed in Uttar Pradesh today. The state now appears vibrant, dynamic, and resolute because at every turn one can see the imprint of innovation and determination.

With projects like the Jewar International Airport and extensive expressways, the state aims to redefine its identity and become a significant player on the global stage.

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This transformation is the powerful outcome of far-sighted thinking and sustained efforts, one that will lay a strong foundation for future generations. The rising international airport in Jewar, the expanding network of expressways, and the metro systems running through the arteries of Lucknow and Kanpur are not merely structures of steel and concrete.

They are expressions of a collective aspiration that had remained suppressed within millions for decades and is now taking concrete shape, thanks to the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, forming a robust foundation for a developed Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh is a land whose soil nurtured the Ganga-Yamuna civilization, where the compassion of Buddha and the mysticism of Kabir flourished together, and whose farmers kept the flame of the freedom struggle alive. Yet, in the decades following independence, this very state became a symbol of contradiction.

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{{^usCountry}} Despite its vast human capital and abundant resources, it lagged behind in development, remained entangled in political instability, and silently endured the pain of migration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite its vast human capital and abundant resources, it lagged behind in development, remained entangled in political instability, and silently endured the pain of migration. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, over the past nine years, the state has transformed its landscape. It has shed deeply entrenched misconceptions held across the country and the world. That is why it is equally important to understand, evaluate, and question this transformation. Political will has changed the picture {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, over the past nine years, the state has transformed its landscape. It has shed deeply entrenched misconceptions held across the country and the world. That is why it is equally important to understand, evaluate, and question this transformation. Political will has changed the picture {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Until a few years ago, the very mention of Uttar Pradesh evoked images of disorder, migration, caste-based politics, and an endless wait for development. Today, however, discussions about the state revolve around the Jewar International Airport, the Ganga, Purvanchal, and Bundelkhand Expressways, and the Lucknow and Kanpur Metro systems. This transformation is not merely a political slogan but a tangible reality - visible on the ground, reflected in data, and evident in the fulfilled hopes of ordinary citizens. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Until a few years ago, the very mention of Uttar Pradesh evoked images of disorder, migration, caste-based politics, and an endless wait for development. Today, however, discussions about the state revolve around the Jewar International Airport, the Ganga, Purvanchal, and Bundelkhand Expressways, and the Lucknow and Kanpur Metro systems. This transformation is not merely a political slogan but a tangible reality - visible on the ground, reflected in data, and evident in the fulfilled hopes of ordinary citizens. {{/usCountry}}

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This change did not happen overnight. Its roots lie in a political will that went beyond announcements and translated into execution. The data bears testimony to this shift. Uttar Pradesh’s Gross Domestic Product stood at ₹13.30 lakh crore in 2017 and has now risen to nearly ₹36 lakh crore.

The state has established itself as the third-largest economy in the country and has set a target of becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2027. This is not an unrealistic ambition, but a plan grounded in the very infrastructure foundation being laid from Jewar to Purvanchal.

Opportunities Gaining Speed on Expressways

When a network of expressways is laid in a state, it is not just roads that are built - opportunities begin to move along those roads. Today, 55% of the country’s expressway network passes through Uttar Pradesh.

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The 594-kilometre-long Ganga Expressway is set to connect Meerut to Prayagraj. The 341-kilometre Purvanchal Expressway links Lucknow to Ghazipur, while the Bundelkhand Expressway stretches across 296 kilometres. The Ganga Expressway, once completed, is poised to become the longest expressway in the country.

When an airport is built, it is not just a runway that takes shape - the aspirations of an entire region take flight. The Jewar Airport, to be known as Noida International Airport, is being developed over approximately 29,560 hectares. Once fully completed, it will be the largest airport in Asia, with the capacity to handle more than 7 crore passengers annually.

This is not merely an infrastructure project; it symbolizes the readiness of India’s largest state to establish its independent identity on the global map.

Transforming a Vast Population into Economic Strength

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To understand a state’s development journey, it is not enough to count projects; one must also grasp their social and economic context. Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in the country with over 25 crore people, is gradually moving toward transforming its demographic strength into economic power.

Domestic and international investors now consider it a secure destination, and its connectivity further enhances its appeal. The growth of industries forms the strongest foundation for employment. The most significant transformation occurs when the youth of the state begin to see opportunities for jobs and enterprise within their own districts rather than migrating elsewhere. Initiatives like the Defence Corridor are not merely industrial projects but answers to the long-standing challenge of migration that had been hollowing out the state for decades.

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As for metro systems and MRTS, they are not just expansions of urban convenience but indicators of a shift in mindset. These systems are not merely modes of transport; they form the backbone of a modern Uttar Pradesh that seeks to instill in its citizens the confidence that they are no less than those in any metropolitan city. When a metro runs in a city, it does more than solve traffic problems - it elevates the self-respect of its people.

Uttar Pradesh Undergoing a Test of Resolve

Uttar Pradesh today stands at a critical juncture where possibilities are limitless and responsibilities equally vast. History remembers those moments when a society dares to shape its own destiny. Uttar Pradesh is currently undergoing that very test of resolve. It is not just transforming the present but laying the foundation for generations to come.

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This is the awakening of a region that has always been considered a source of strength for India. The real challenge now is to sustain this momentum, because continuity is the fundamental unit of development.

By Prof. Deepti Taneja

Economist, University of Delhi

Contact - 9811667409

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the publication.

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