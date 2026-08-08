Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs relieved "stressful" contract negotiations over

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Detroit Lions Pro Bowl running back Jahmyr Gibbs finally got what he wanted.

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A record-setting contract brought financial security, but for Gibbs, it also ended an anxious wait that had kept him off the practice field.

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“This process has been extremely stressful,” Gibbs said Friday, one day after signing a three-year contract extension that made him the highest-paid running back in NFL history. “I just wanted to play ball. I missed being out there with my teammates and coaches and it’s just fun being out there now.”

The extension, agreed to Thursday, is worth $67.5 million over three years and could reach $75.75 million with incentives. It includes $51.5 million in guaranteed money, according to multiple reports, surpassing the deal Atlanta’s Bijan Robinson signed earlier this week.

After signing the contract, Gibbs participated only in individual drills Friday, but said the biggest relief was putting the negotiations behind him.

Three years ago, many questioned whether the Lions had reached by selecting a running back with the 12th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

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{{^usCountry}} Gibbs said the criticism never bothered him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gibbs said the criticism never bothered him. {{/usCountry}}

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“For me, I didn’t really care, because I knew what I could do, and I was confident in myself,” he said.

Three seasons into his career, Gibbs has put together one of the most productive starts by a running back in NFL history.

Despite sharing the backfield with David Montgomery, Gibbs has scored 49 total touchdowns in his first three NFL seasons, the most by any player during that span. He broke the previous record of 47 set by Hall of Famer and former Lion Barry Sanders.

Last season, Gibbs totaled 1,839 yards from scrimmage, including 1,223 rushing yards and 616 receiving yards, while scoring 18 touchdowns. He also set career highs with 77 receptions, 616 receiving yards and five touchdown catches.

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Since entering the league, Gibbs has rushed for 3,580 yards — seventh-most in the NFL during that span — while averaging 5.3 yards per carry. He has topped 1,200 rushing yards in each of the past two seasons and caught at least 50 passes in all three years.

Lions Associate Head Coach Scottie Montgomery said Gibbs earned the extension through both his production and his professionalism.

“He has came in from day one and did everything we asked him to do,” Montgomery said. “He is what a pro should be.”

Montgomery said Gibbs has continued to improve each season while maintaining the same approach that made him the 12th overall pick.

“I hope a lot of kids, a lot of people are watching the way that he went about the process,” Montgomery said. “Going from year one to year two to year three and continually getting better.”

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Montgomery also pointed to Gibbs’ versatility as one of the reasons he has become such an important part of Detroit’s offense.

“When you got a guy like Jah, you can be a bell cow and touch it 10 times and have 200 total yards,” Montgomery said. “He can play at the receiver position. He can play at the wing position. He can play at the back.”

Gibbs said he heard from several fellow NFL running backs after agreeing to the extension, including Robinson, Montgomery, Derrick Henry, Jonathan Taylor, Christian McCaffrey, James Cook and De’Von Achane.

Gibbs said signing the extension also means he gets to remain in a city he has embraced since arriving in 2023.

“Before I got here, everything you hear about Detroit is negative," Gibbs said. "Since I’ve been here, all I can say is positive things. The people, there’s a lot of good food, the culture.

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“I love being here. I’m so glad I get to be here for the next five years.”

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.