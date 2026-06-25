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Lord's Mark Industries Ltd expands India's diagnostics system with IVD manufacturing facility

Lord's Mark Industries Ltd. has launched a 14,000 sq. ft. IVD manufacturing facility, enhancing production capacity to 34,000 sq. ft. 

Updated on: Jun 25, 2026 01:59 pm IST
By Genesis
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Lord's Mark Industries Ltd. today announced the establishment of a new In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) manufacturing facility spanning 14,000 sq. ft. at Vasai (East), Maharashtra. Originally slated to begin operations in August 2026, the unit has been brought online two months ahead of schedule.

Company announces expanded manufacturing operations, a molecular biology research initiative dedicated to Shri Ratan Tata, increased CSR commitment to cancer care, and plans related to AI-led medical devices.(Lord's Mark Industries Ltd)

The new facility complements Lord's Mark's existing 20,000 sq. ft. manufacturing unit, taking the company's total operational manufacturing space to 34,000 sq. ft. The expanded capacity is intended to increase production throughput, improve operational efficiency, and meet the rising demand for diagnostic solutions across domestic and international markets. The unit will manufacture a portfolio of 56 ELISA test kits alongside a new range of rapid test kits.

The facility’s Research & Development division will be dedicated to the memory of Shri Ratan Tata, and will support an indigenous molecular biology research programme in genetic science aimed at developing domestic scientific capabilities.

The company also shared its future plans. A third facility, to be set up in Vasai, Maharashtra, will focus on research for the early detection of cancer, and will be dedicated to the late President of India, Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. This unit is expected to become operational from January 2029.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

 
Home / Genesis / Lord's Mark Industries Ltd expands India's diagnostics system with IVD manufacturing facility
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