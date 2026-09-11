Madhya Pradesh to launch Sugam Parivahan Bus Seva on September 25, says CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on September 11 announced that the Mukhya Mantri Sugam Parivahan Bus Seva will be launched across Madhya Pradesh on September 25. Addressing the Yatri Parivahan Vision Summit 2026 at the Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore, he said the initiative would revive bus transport after nearly 20 years and create employment opportunities.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (PTI)

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Yadav said the service would benefit passengers, bus operators, government and those adopting new technology. The chief minister inaugurated the summit by lighting the lamp and presented prizes to winners of the MPYPIL logo competition. Sudhakar Kumar of Bihar received the first prize of ₹5 lakh, while Selection Vohra of New Delhi and Gaurangi Sharma of Mumbai received ₹2 lakh and ₹1 lakh respectively.

Yadav also released the summit souvenir, MPYPIL logo and a special booklet and announced the Artificial Intelligence Innovation Challenge. An MoU was signed between Madhya Pradesh Yatri Parivahan and Infrastructure Limited (MPYPIL) and Rapido.

The chief minister said Madhya Pradesh has more than 15,000 buses and a road network of five lakh km. He said the service would incorporate modern technology, prioritise passenger safety and convenience and support transport operators.

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{{^usCountry}} Transport and School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh said infrastructure for bus operations would be developed and the service would be implemented on the ground during the Seva Sankalp campaign. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Transport and School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh said infrastructure for bus operations would be developed and the service would be implemented on the ground during the Seva Sankalp campaign. {{/usCountry}}

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Transport Department Secretary Manish Singh said surveys had covered 150 city, 450 intercity and 436 interstate routes, with data-based route planning, CCTV, GPS, panic buttons and driver monitoring systems. Electronic and CNG buses will be prioritised.