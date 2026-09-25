Madhya Pradesh to launch Sugam Transport Service with 351 buses across seven cities

Madhya Pradesh will launch the Chief Minister Sugam Transport Service on September 25, with 351 intercity and intracity buses from seven cities scheduled to be flagged off at a state-level event at BHEL Dussehra Maidan in Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will launch the Sugam Transport Service on September 25. (Sanjeev Gupta)

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Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari will jointly flag off the buses, marking the start of a government-led initiative aimed at improving public transport connectivity across urban and rural areas of the state.

The transport department said the service is intended to provide convenient, safe, modern and environmentally friendly public transport. The government plans to extend bus connectivity to 75% of gram panchayats across Madhya Pradesh.

351 buses to begin operations in seven cities

The first phase will cover Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Rewa, Dewas, Katni and Bhind. Indore will have 145 buses, including 50 intercity and 95 intracity buses, while Bhopal will have 106 buses, comprising 23 intercity and 83 intracity services.

Jabalpur will see 67 buses, including 14 intercity and 53 intracity buses. Rewa will have 18 intercity buses, while Dewas will have 10. Katni and Bhind will have three and two intercity buses, respectively.

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{{^usCountry}} The state has set a target of operating 15,000 buses under the service by 2031. The initial target is to operate 1,500 buses in the first year, followed by an addition of around 2,500 to 3,000 buses every year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The state has set a target of operating 15,000 buses under the service by 2031. The initial target is to operate 1,500 buses in the first year, followed by an addition of around 2,500 to 3,000 buses every year. {{/usCountry}}

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The government also plans to promote a public-private partnership (PPP) model for the service. Private bus operators will be supported through transparent contracts and incentive schemes. The model will allow operators to generate additional revenue through advertising and cargo services, besides using modern depots and terminal facilities.

Real-time monitoring and passenger safety

The service will use an Intelligent Transport Management System for real-time monitoring of bus operations, locations and schedules. Command and control centres have been established under Madhya Pradesh Yatri Parivahan Infrastructure Limited and its seven subsidiary companies to monitor operations.

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According to the transport department, every bus will be equipped with CCTV cameras, with passenger safety, particularly that of women and children, identified as a priority. Panic buttons will also be installed to provide assistance during emergencies, while vehicle location tracking devices will provide live information on bus movements.

Passenger information systems will provide travellers with details related to bus operations and journeys. Drivers will receive technical training, while a grievance redressal mechanism will be developed for complaints.

The government said the combination of technology, monitoring systems and safety measures is aimed at providing a more transparent, time-bound and accessible public transport system across Madhya Pradesh.