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Magic Billion Global Skills Academy Partners with Steinbeis University for German Degree Programmes

Magic Billion Global Skills Academy launches a Global Degree Program with Steinbeis University, offering a fully accredited program online for Indian students.

Published on: Jun 15, 2026 11:05 am IST
By Genesis
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Magic Billion Global Skills Academy (MBGSA), announced the launch of its Global Degree Program in partnership with Steinbeis University, Germany. The initiative brings global higher education for Indian students at a lower cost.

From L to R - Mr. Basab Banerjee, Prof. Dr. Marco Wölfle, Dr. S. S. Mantha, Dr. Santosh Mehrotra, Dr. Handirk von Ungern, Ms. Aditi Banerjee.(Magic Billion Global Skills Academy)

The programme offers a fully accredited Bachelor of Arts-Management from Steinbeis University, Germany — delivered online through weekend batches — at a total fee of under 9 Lakhs.

Students with at least 1 year of bachelor’s study from a recognised Indian university are eligible to enrol in this 3 year degree course. The degree holds EU Bologna Recognition and students enrolling under this program will have access across 27 European countries, creating direct pathways to the German Chancenkarte (Opportunity Card) postgraduate programmes and global connection.

Magic Billion is a recruitment and talent management provider, specialising in international job placements for Indian youth, having placed more than 3000 Indians in OECD countries. Together with IndiaWorks, its exclusive partner company in Germany, it has a vision of placing 10,000 skilled Indian professionals in Germany alone by 2030. Magic Billion ensures that candidates receive all elements of upskilling, support and guidance throughout their professional journey.

Prof. Dr. Marco Wölfle, Academic Director at Steinbeis University, highlighted during the launch that “the programme's distinctive earn-while-you-learn model — ensures a >90% placement on completion”.

For more information about the programme, please visit the website https://magicbillion.in/online-german-degree-from-india/ or contact the admissions team at admissiongdp@mbgsa.com

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

 
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