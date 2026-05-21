There is a paradigm shift happening in the Indian wellness industry due to rising customer demand for transparency, high-quality natural wellness products, and nature-based products. Alongside this shift, there is also a growing emphasis on localising businesses and local manufacturing activities in order to boost the economy under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. Against this backdrop, Forever Living Products India has adopted similar practices by emphasizing local production and the diversification of its product categories, continuing their commitment towards delivering globally recognized wellness products that cater to the needs of Indian consumers.

Make in India: The New Frontier of Local Manufacturing in Aloe Vera Gel Products

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Forever Living Products India’s flagship product, Forever Aloe Vera Gel, is now made and assembled in India, which means that the globally acclaimed formula is being manufactured locally within the ambit of one of its fastest-growing markets. The localization of production activities offers benefits such as shorter supply chains, tighter quality controls, and faster replenishment timelines. Additionally, it helps minimize potential problems with regard to damaged shipments or contamination and supports shelf-life optimization.

Forever Living Products is known for its integrated wellness concept operating on a philosophy of “from plant to product to you.” It maintains oversight across the Aloe Vera value chain from its cultivation, manufacturing, research & development, laboratory testing to the worldwide distribution network. This holistic approach ensures consistent quality assurance at every stage of the business process irrespective of their geographical location. Founded by Rex Maughan in the year 1978 in the United States, Forever Living Products, today, operates in more than 140 countries and is considered one of the largest providers of Aloe Vera based products in the world.

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{{^usCountry}} With the growth of the wellness industry in India, Forever Living Products India has also been diversifying its product offerings in various categories like nutrition, personal care, and skin care. Apart from aloe vera products, it has come up with new innovative products like Forever Tulsi Van Honey, Forever Bhringraj Hair Fall Control Oil, FastBreak Energy Bar, Forever Aloe Turm, Forever FAB X Coffee Sugar free energy drink, Aloe Herbal Infusion, Dream by Forever, Desire by Forever, Forever FAB Energy Drink, Radiance by Forever Mud Mask, Radiance by Forever Scrub, Radiance by Forever Toner, Radiance by Forever Face Wash, Radiance by Forever Moisturiser, Aloe Vera Gel, and Forever Hand Sanitizer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With the growth of the wellness industry in India, Forever Living Products India has also been diversifying its product offerings in various categories like nutrition, personal care, and skin care. Apart from aloe vera products, it has come up with new innovative products like Forever Tulsi Van Honey, Forever Bhringraj Hair Fall Control Oil, FastBreak Energy Bar, Forever Aloe Turm, Forever FAB X Coffee Sugar free energy drink, Aloe Herbal Infusion, Dream by Forever, Desire by Forever, Forever FAB Energy Drink, Radiance by Forever Mud Mask, Radiance by Forever Scrub, Radiance by Forever Toner, Radiance by Forever Face Wash, Radiance by Forever Moisturiser, Aloe Vera Gel, and Forever Hand Sanitizer. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Forever Living Products continues to leverage its heritage across the globe by blending its natural ingredient-based formulations and technologies with science-backed formulations. However, it’s broader commitment remains focussed on supporting customers to develop healthier living habits through its wellness products while ensuring that the company maintains control over the procurement, production, and distribution channels to ensure consistency in product quality. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Forever Living Products continues to leverage its heritage across the globe by blending its natural ingredient-based formulations and technologies with science-backed formulations. However, it’s broader commitment remains focussed on supporting customers to develop healthier living habits through its wellness products while ensuring that the company maintains control over the procurement, production, and distribution channels to ensure consistency in product quality. {{/usCountry}}

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In parallel, Forever Living Products continues to strengthen its sustainability efforts globally through initiatives such as recyclable PET packaging, water recycling practices, responsible farming methods, and USDA and EU Organic certifications for aloe vera plants and inner leaf gel sourced from the Dominican Republic.

The localization of Forever Aloe Vera Gel manufacturing in India has aligned well with the ‘Make in India’ program and reflects the increasing role played by India as an important manufacturing location for wellness products.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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