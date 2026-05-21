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Make in India: The New Frontier of Local Manufacturing in Aloe Vera Gel Products

As demand for transparency and quality rises, Forever Living Products India focuses on localized production and expanding its product range.

Published on: May 21, 2026 05:24 pm IST
By Genesis
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There is a paradigm shift happening in the Indian wellness industry due to rising customer demand for transparency, high-quality natural wellness products, and nature-based products. Alongside this shift, there is also a growing emphasis on localising businesses and local manufacturing activities in order to boost the economy under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. Against this backdrop, Forever Living Products India has adopted similar practices by emphasizing local production and the diversification of its product categories, continuing their commitment towards delivering globally recognized wellness products that cater to the needs of Indian consumers.

Make in India: The New Frontier of Local Manufacturing in Aloe Vera Gel Products

Forever Living Products India’s flagship product, Forever Aloe Vera Gel, is now made and assembled in India, which means that the globally acclaimed formula is being manufactured locally within the ambit of one of its fastest-growing markets. The localization of production activities offers benefits such as shorter supply chains, tighter quality controls, and faster replenishment timelines. Additionally, it helps minimize potential problems with regard to damaged shipments or contamination and supports shelf-life optimization.

Forever Living Products is known for its integrated wellness concept operating on a philosophy of “from plant to product to you.” It maintains oversight across the Aloe Vera value chain from its cultivation, manufacturing, research & development, laboratory testing to the worldwide distribution network. This holistic approach ensures consistent quality assurance at every stage of the business process irrespective of their geographical location. Founded by Rex Maughan in the year 1978 in the United States, Forever Living Products, today, operates in more than 140 countries and is considered one of the largest providers of Aloe Vera based products in the world.

In parallel, Forever Living Products continues to strengthen its sustainability efforts globally through initiatives such as recyclable PET packaging, water recycling practices, responsible farming methods, and USDA and EU Organic certifications for aloe vera plants and inner leaf gel sourced from the Dominican Republic.

The localization of Forever Aloe Vera Gel manufacturing in India has aligned well with the ‘Make in India’ program and reflects the increasing role played by India as an important manufacturing location for wellness products.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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