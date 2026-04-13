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Mallorca’s Vedat Muriqi moves 2 goals behind Kylian Mbappé in La Liga scoring charts

Mallorca’s Vedat Muriqi moves 2 goals behind Kylian Mbappé in La Liga scoring charts

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 12:01 am IST
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MADRID — Vedat Muriqi moved closer to Kylian Mbappé at the top of La Liga's scoring charts this season with a brace on Sunday as relegation-threatened Mallorca beat Rayo Vallecano 3-0.

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The Kosovo striker scored four minutes apart near the end of the first half for his 20th and 21st goals of the season in the league, and within two of Mbappé's 23 goals. The Real Madrid forward was held scoreless in the team's 1-1 draw against Girona on Friday and hasn't scored in the competition since February.

Muriqi has scored three goals in his last two matches with Mallorca. He also scored in the team's 2-1 win over Madrid last weekend.

Jan Virgili was the other scorer Sunday for Mallorca, which has won three of its last four matches to move to 15th place, two points from the drop zone.

Rayo, which has one win in five matches, stayed a point ahead in 13th place.

 
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Home / Genesis / Mallorca’s Vedat Muriqi moves 2 goals behind Kylian Mbappé in La Liga scoring charts
Home / Genesis / Mallorca’s Vedat Muriqi moves 2 goals behind Kylian Mbappé in La Liga scoring charts
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