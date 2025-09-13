Matsuyama leads Ryder Cup trio at PGA Championship

Hideki Matsuyama leads European Ryder Cup trio Justin Rose, Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland by one shot at the halfway point of the DP World Tour PGA Championship at Wentworth. HT Image

The Japanese carded a brilliant eight-under par second round of 64 that included two eagles and five birdies to lead at 12 under par for the tournament.

Rose and Hovland, who eagled the 18th for the second day running, followed their opening-round scores of 67 with a 66, while Aberg carded a 69 despite bogeying the 17th.

"It's my first time playing Wentworth. I wasn't expecting that I would play this good, so I'm very happy with my round today," said former Masters champion Matsuyama.

The form of Rose, Hovland and Aberg is a boost to their Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, just two weeks before Europe attempt to defend the trophy at the Bethpage Black course in suburban New York.

"I've always said it's a bucket list event for me. I can't deny it or hide from it," said Englishman Rose at the prospect of winning on home soil.

"I've got a great weekend ahead of me. More choppy weather coming so it's going to be little bit see what happens. But I'm feeling comfortable. You've got to stay aggressive. Hammer down."

Rory McIlroy was in danger of missing the cut after bogeys at three of his opening five holes.

A run of five birdies in seven holes around the turn ensured the Northern Irishman did make the weekend but a double bogey at the par-five 18th left McIlroy nine shots off the lead.

Denmark's Rasmus Hojgaard was the only member of the 11 European Ryder Cup players in attendance to miss the cut.

Matt Fitzpatrick is at seven under, two shots ahead of Tyrrell Hatton.

Jon Rahm is a further shot back at four under, with Shane Lowry alongside close friend McIlroy at three under.

Recently-crowned PGA Tour Championship winner Tommy Fleetwood and Robert MacIntyre are 10 shots off the lead at two under par.

