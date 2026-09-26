Mavericks' Irving says he's ready to 'kick some butt' after ACL injury sidelined him for 19 months

DALLAS — Veteran Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving said Friday he’s under no physical restrictions from the torn ACL in his left knee that sidelined him 19 months ago, an injury that he called “probably the best thing that happened to me.”

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“I’m ready to go out there and kick some butt,” Irving, 34, said during the team’s preseason media day, the first time that he's addressed the media since the March 3, 2025 injury. “I know that naysayers or some of the questions around where I’m going to be are going to be inevitable. But for me, I have the confidence of a champion. … This is a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately type of league, and everybody wants to see it up close. So, I’m looking forward to being able to lace up my shoes and being on the court with my teammates and show everybody what I got again. It’s just like riding a bike.”

“In terms of health, he’s right there,” new team president Masai Ujiri said. “You hope he plays games and he gets right back into it.”

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{{^usCountry}} Irving said the time away from competitive play gave him time for reflection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Irving said the time away from competitive play gave him time for reflection. {{/usCountry}}

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“On where I want to be as a player and most importantly where do I want to be as a man,” he said. “How can people look to me to be a better leader, a better communicator, be more emotional, vulnerable. And also taking the approach of acting like my age finally. Being 34 years old, I’m going on year 16. Been through a lot, been through a lot of ups and downs as a person. But I think me as a competitor out there, you never have to worry about me falling short of my best foot forward out there.”

Irving – and all the Mavericks – will play for a revamped franchise after last season’s 26-56 lottery finish, Dallas’ worst in eight years. Ujiri was hired in early May, then hired Dusty May in late June as coach to replace Jason Kidd. May, who led Michigan to last season’s NCAA title, becomes the first coach to go directly from college basketball to an NBA head job since John Beilein left Michigan for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2019.

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Asked about being a rookie head man coaching Irving, a nine-time All-Star, May said, “Kyrie has seen and done as much as just about anyone in the association. I would expect that I’m only going to coach him when I’m able to add value.”

Irving will finally play alongside Cooper Flagg, last season’s unanimous rookie of the year.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to grow with him,” Irving said. ”High-level basketball players, no matter the age – you put us out there, we’re going to win some ballgames.”

“Having somebody like that out there on the court with you at all times is going to be amazing,” Flagg said. “The time that we’ve been able to spend in the summer on the court together has been good for both of us to kind of build that connection. I’m really excited. I think it’s going to be really fun to share the court.”

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“The uniqueness of seeing what Kyrie, Cooper, that combination could do with all the players we have, with Dusty, I’m curious to see what that looks like,” Ujiri said.

The Mavericks on Friday announced the re-signing of Dwight Powell, the dean of current Mavericks, having joined the club in December 2014 during his rookie season following a trade from Boston.

Dallas begins its preseason with two games against the Houston Rockets in Macao, China beginning Oct. 9. The Mavericks open their regular season at Houston on Oct. 21 with their home opener on Oct. 24 against the Western Conference champion San Antonio Spurs.

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