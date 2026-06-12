Maximum gold loan per gram explained: How lenders calculate value

When you apply for a gold loan, one of the first questions that arises is how much you can borrow against each gram of gold. The answer depends on more than just the prevailing gold price. Lenders assess factors such as gold purity, eligible net weight, valuation benchmarks, and applicable loan-to-value (LTV) limits before determining the final loan amount. Understanding this process can help you estimate your borrowing potential more accurately and set realistic expectations. Products such as Bajaj Finance Gold Loan follow a structured valuation approach to ensure transparent and consistent loan assessment.

What maximum gold loan per gram mean

When applying for a gold loan, factors like gold purity, weight, valuation benchmarks, and LTV limits determine how much you can borrow per gram, differing from market prices.

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The maximum gold loan per gram is the highest loan amount a lender may offer for each gram of eligible gold pledged by you. It is not the same as the gold selling price per gram in the local market. The lender first checks the gold value and then applies the permitted loan-to-value ratio.

For example, if the assessed value of your eligible gold is Rs. 6,000 per gram and the applicable LTV is 75%, the loan may be up to Rs. 4,500 per gram. If the LTV is 80%, the same assessed value may allow up to Rs. 4,800 per gram. The final number can still change after deductions for stones, impurities, or ineligible items.

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{{^usCountry}} This is why two borrowers pledging jewellery of the same gross weight may not get the same amount. One may have 22 karat plain bangles, while another may have jewellery with stones, enamel, or lower purity. The lender values only the eligible gold content. How lenders calculate gold value {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is why two borrowers pledging jewellery of the same gross weight may not get the same amount. One may have 22 karat plain bangles, while another may have jewellery with stones, enamel, or lower purity. The lender values only the eligible gold content. How lenders calculate gold value {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Lenders calculate gold value based on three key factors: purity, eligible net weight, and a reference gold price. The lender first verifies the purity of your jewellery, calculates the eligible net gold weight after excluding stones and other non-gold components, and then applies an approved benchmark price to arrive at the assessed value. While searches for the live gold rate in Hyderabad, or any Indian city you are in, can help you understand local market trends, lenders generally rely on approved benchmark rates rather than retail market prices when determining the final loan value. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lenders calculate gold value based on three key factors: purity, eligible net weight, and a reference gold price. The lender first verifies the purity of your jewellery, calculates the eligible net gold weight after excluding stones and other non-gold components, and then applies an approved benchmark price to arrive at the assessed value. While searches for the live gold rate in Hyderabad, or any Indian city you are in, can help you understand local market trends, lenders generally rely on approved benchmark rates rather than retail market prices when determining the final loan value. {{/usCountry}}

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For example, Bajaj Finance considers the lower of the previous day's closing price or the 30-day average closing price published by IBJA or a SEBI-regulated commodity exchange to ensure consistent valuation.

As per the latest RBI-related guidance shared for gold loan valuation, gold loans can be given against 18 to 22 karat gold jewellery and ornaments. Gold coins up to 24 karat purity may also be considered, subject to the lender’s policy. The gold must be genuine, verifiable, and acceptable as security.

RBI loan-to-value rules for gold loans

The loan-to-value ratio, or LTV, is the percentage of the assessed gold value that can be offered as a loan. The maximum LTV is capped at 85%. This means even if your eligible gold is valued at Rs. 10 lakh, the loan cannot exceed the permitted LTV limit.

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These limits are important because they influence the maximum gold loan per gram you may receive. The final eligibility must fit within the applicable LTV slab.

Formula to estimate the loan per gram

You can use the formula to understand the calculation:

Eligible loan amount = Net eligible gold value x applicable LTV

For a per gram estimate, use:

Loan per gram = Assessed gold value per gram x applicable LTV

Assume the lender-assessed value of eligible gold is Rs. 6,000 per gram. At 75% LTV, the loan per gram can be Rs. 4,500. At 80% LTV, it can be Rs. 4,800. At 85% LTV, it can be Rs. 5,100.

This illustration only explains the method. Your actual maximum gold loan per gram will depend on the reference rate used on the assessment date, your gold purity, net weight, and the lender’s approval process.

Conclusion

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The maximum gold loan per gram is calculated through a structured process, not by simply matching the retail gold price. Lenders assess purity, net gold weight, approved reference price, and the applicable LTV cap before finalising your loan. If you understand these rules before applying, you can plan your borrowing better, compare offers wisely, and avoid unrealistic expectations.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.

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