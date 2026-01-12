MBA Admissions Enter Final Phase at SIBM Nagpur; Admissions Close on January 16th, 2026

Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Nagpur (SIBM Nagpur), a constituent institute of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), has entered the final phase of admissions for its MBA and MBA (Food and Agri-Business Management, FABM) programmes for the upcoming academic year. Interested candidates can apply till January 16, 2026, marking the final opportunity to be part of the institute’s postgraduate management programmes. MBA Admissions Enter Final Phase at SIBM Nagpur - Last Date to Apply, 16th January'2026. (SIBM)

SIBM Nagpur offers industry-aligned management education with a focus on experiential learning, leadership development, and real-world business exposure. Located near the MIHAN industrial corridor, the institute provides a residential learning environment designed to prepare students for corporate and sector-specific careers.

Speaking on the admissions, Prof. (Dr.) Shailesh Rastogi, said, “At SIBM Nagpur, we focus on developing socially responsible and industry-ready leaders. Our MBA and MBA (FABM) programmes are designed to offer a balanced blend of academic rigour, practical exposure, and ethical grounding. As we enter the final phase of admissions, we encourage aspiring managers to seize this opportunity and be part of an institution that emphasises holistic and future-oriented learning.”

About the Programmes The MBA programme at SIBM Nagpur is a two-year full-time residential course that builds a foundation in core management disciplines in the first year, followed by specialisations in the second year. The programme focuses on analytical thinking, decision-making, and leadership readiness through classroom learning, live projects, and a mandatory summer internship. It admits 180 students annually into its MBA programme, with specialisations in Marketing, Finance, Human Resource Management, Operations, Business Analytics and more.

The MBA (Food and Agri-Business Management – FABM) programme is designed to cater to the evolving needs of India’s agriculture, food processing, and allied sectors. It equips students with managerial, technical, and policy-oriented knowledge relevant to agri-business value chains, agribusiness marketing, rural management, and sustainable practices.

The MBA (Executive) programme is designed for working professionals with prior experience, offering a flexible weekend learning format. The programme combines core management concepts with leadership development, enabling participants to enhance strategic thinking, managerial effectiveness, and decision-making skills while continuing their professional careers.

Eligibility & Admission Process Candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks (45% for SC/ST candidates) or in the process of appearing for their final year examination. Admission is based on performance in the SNAP (Symbiosis National Aptitude Test), followed by a selection process comprising Group Exercise and Personal Interaction.

Placements, Recognitions & Rankings SIBM Nagpur has demonstrated good placement outcomes in recent years. According to the latest interim reports, the highest package offered to MBA students is around ₹28.38 LPA, with an average package of ₹12.33 LPA. The MBA (Food and Agri-Business Management) programme has recorded a highest package of ₹19.72 LPA, with an average package of ₹11.94 LPA, reflecting consistent industry demand across both programmes.

SIBM Nagpur is part of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), an institution recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with an ‘A++’ grade as part of the parent university. The institute’s MBA programmes have also been ranked among India’s established management courses by national education platforms



To know more, kindly visit - https://www.sibmnagpur.edu.in/

