A good television can make movies and shows look great, but its built-in speakers may not always deliver the same impact when it comes to sound. This is where a dedicated soundbar setup can make a difference, particularly for viewers who enjoy action films, sports, music and other content where bass and sound separation matter.

Most-Recommended Dual Subwoofer Soundbars to Consider This Big Billion Days Sale

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For those looking to upgrade their home entertainment setup during the Big Billion Days sale, dual-subwoofer soundbars are worth considering. Having two subwoofers can add more depth to the low-frequency sound, while rear speakers can help create a more immersive setup around the viewing area.

If you are looking for a soundbar with a dual-subwoofer configuration, here are three options from the boAt Aavante range to consider.

boAt Aavante Bar Prime DA600

The boAt Aavante Bar Prime DA600 is the most feature-packed option in this list. It comes with 600W of boAt Signature Sound and a 5.2-channel configuration, combining the soundbar with two subwoofers and two wired rear satellite speakers.

Key highlights:

600W sound output: The soundbar is designed to deliver powerful audio for movies, music and other home entertainment.

Dual 5.25-inch subwoofers: The two subwoofers add depth to bass-heavy content.

Dolby Atmos: The technology is designed to create a more immersive 3D sound experience with compatible content.

5.2-channel setup: Along with the two subwoofers, the system includes dual wired rear satellite speakers for a more immersive listening setup.

Multiple connectivity options: Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI eARC, USB, AUX and Optical are supported.

EQ modes: Movie, News and Music modes let users switch between different sound profiles.

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{{^usCountry}} The boAt Aavante Bar Prime DA600 is priced at ₹16,999. boAt Aavante Bar Prime Thunder-D {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The boAt Aavante Bar Prime DA600 is priced at ₹16,999. boAt Aavante Bar Prime Thunder-D {{/usCountry}}

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The Aavante Bar Prime Thunder-D is another option for buyers looking for a 600W dual-subwoofer soundbar setup. It features two 5.25-inch subwoofers and a 5.2-channel configuration with dual wired rear satellite speakers.

It also supports Dolby Audio and comes with several connectivity options, making it suitable for users who want to connect their TV as well as other devices.

Key highlights:

600W boAt Signature Sound: The system is designed to deliver powerful audio across movies, music and other content.

Dual 5.25-inch subwoofers: The two subwoofers add more depth to the low-frequency sound.

Dolby Audio: The system supports Dolby Audio for an immersive sound experience.

5.2-channel setup: Dual wired rear satellite speakers are included alongside the subwoofers.

Multiple connectivity options: Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI ARC, USB, AUX and Optical are supported.

Entertainment EQ modes: Movie, News and Music modes are available.

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The boAt Aavante Bar Prime Thunder-D is available in the ₹10,999 to ₹11,999 price range and you can find it in nearby retail stores.

boAt Aavante Bar Prime B450

For those looking for a dual-subwoofer setup at a lower price, the boAt Aavante Bar Prime B450 comes with 450W RMS of boAt Signature Sound. It features a 5.2-channel configuration along with dual subwoofers and two rear satellite speakers.

The setup is aimed at adding more depth to movies, sports broadcasts and music, while the rear satellite speakers extend the sound around the viewing area.

Key highlights:

450W RMS output: The speaker system offers 450W of boAt Signature Sound.

Dual subwoofers: The two subwoofers are designed to deliver a fuller bass response.

5.2-channel configuration: The setup combines the soundbar with dual subwoofers and two rear satellite speakers.

Bluetooth 5.4: Users can stream audio wirelessly from compatible smartphones and other devices.

Wired connectivity: HDMI ARC, Optical, AUX and USB inputs are available.

Rear satellite speakers: The additional speakers help create a surround sound setup around the main viewing position.

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The boAt Aavante Bar Prime B450 is priced at ₹11,999.

What to consider before buying a dual-subwoofer soundbar

A dual-subwoofer setup can be useful for buyers who want more pronounced bass and a more complete home entertainment setup. However, the right option can also depend on the size of the room, available space and the type of content you watch most often.

Before buying, consider:

Room size: Check whether you have enough space for the soundbar, two subwoofers and rear satellite speakers.

Connectivity: HDMI ARC or eARC can be useful for connecting the soundbar to a compatible TV, while Bluetooth allows wireless music streaming.

Sound format: Buyers who watch compatible content can look at support for formats such as Dolby Atmos or Dolby Audio.

Speaker configuration: A 5.2-channel system with rear speakers can offer a different listening experience from a basic soundbar-and-subwoofer setup.

Budget: The three options sit across different price points, so buyers can compare the features they need with the amount they want to spend.

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With the Big Billion Days sale bringing attention to deals across consumer electronics, these three options offer different configurations for shoppers looking to move beyond standard TV audio and build a more immersive home entertainment setup.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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