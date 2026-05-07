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MP CM Mohan Yadav assures support to traders, pushes for cotton duty relief in Burhanpur

In a recent address in Burhanpur, MP CM Mohan Yadav pledged unwavering support for traders and industrialists, advocating for cotton duty relief.

Published on: May 07, 2026 10:13 am IST
By Genesis
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Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said the state government would continue to stand with traders and industrialists under all circumstances and work to resolve their concerns.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav addresses workers in Burhanpur on Wednesday.(@DrMohanYadav51)

Addressing an interaction with industrialists at Parmanand Govindjiwala Auditorium in Burhanpur, Yadav said the state government led by him was making efforts to make cotton duty-free and also announced plans for a new access route for traders, as per a press note.

The CM compared entrepreneurs to the mythical phoenix bird, saying industrialists repeatedly overcome challenges and emerge stronger after setbacks, adding that their growth trajectory would rise further in the coming years.

Speaking on India’s economic growth, Yadav said the country had transformed significantly under Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014 and had emerged as a major global economic force. He said India historically contributed significantly to global trade through spices, silk and metals, but its share declined sharply after British rule.

After the interaction, Yadav told reporters that the government was focusing on increasing farmers’ income while also promoting industry, trade and employment in the state. He said efforts were being made to boost industrial and business activity for the overall development of Madhya Pradesh and the country.

 
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Home / Genesis / MP CM Mohan Yadav assures support to traders, pushes for cotton duty relief in Burhanpur
Home / Genesis / MP CM Mohan Yadav assures support to traders, pushes for cotton duty relief in Burhanpur
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