Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said the state government would continue to stand with traders and industrialists under all circumstances and work to resolve their concerns.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav addresses workers in Burhanpur on Wednesday.(@DrMohanYadav51)

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Addressing an interaction with industrialists at Parmanand Govindjiwala Auditorium in Burhanpur, Yadav said the state government led by him was making efforts to make cotton duty-free and also announced plans for a new access route for traders, as per a press note.

The CM compared entrepreneurs to the mythical phoenix bird, saying industrialists repeatedly overcome challenges and emerge stronger after setbacks, adding that their growth trajectory would rise further in the coming years.

Speaking on India’s economic growth, Yadav said the country had transformed significantly under Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014 and had emerged as a major global economic force. He said India historically contributed significantly to global trade through spices, silk and metals, but its share declined sharply after British rule.

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{{^usCountry}} Yadav said the state government and the business community shared a mutual commitment and stressed that the government was continuously working for public welfare. He noted that 2025 had been declared as “Industry Year” and 2026 as “Farmer Welfare Year” in Madhya Pradesh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yadav said the state government and the business community shared a mutual commitment and stressed that the government was continuously working for public welfare. He noted that 2025 had been declared as “Industry Year” and 2026 as “Farmer Welfare Year” in Madhya Pradesh. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Chief Minister also said the state cabinet had approved the formation of a Trader Welfare Board, which would function up to the district level. He added that several unnecessary laws affecting traders had already been removed and coordination was underway between departments to address electricity-related issues. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Chief Minister also said the state cabinet had approved the formation of a Trader Welfare Board, which would function up to the district level. He added that several unnecessary laws affecting traders had already been removed and coordination was underway between departments to address electricity-related issues. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Speaking on Burhanpur’s strategic importance, Yadav described the city as a gateway to development in southern Madhya Pradesh and said the government would leave no stone unturned in supporting industries and businesses in the region. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking on Burhanpur’s strategic importance, Yadav described the city as a gateway to development in southern Madhya Pradesh and said the government would leave no stone unturned in supporting industries and businesses in the region. {{/usCountry}}

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After the interaction, Yadav told reporters that the government was focusing on increasing farmers’ income while also promoting industry, trade and employment in the state. He said efforts were being made to boost industrial and business activity for the overall development of Madhya Pradesh and the country.

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