MP to develop ‘Shri Parshuram–Shri Krishna Lok’ at Janapav Kuti: CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday announced the development of a grand spiritual and cultural centre, ‘Shri Parshuram–Shri Krishna Lok’, at Janapav Kuti in Indore district. The project, to be built at a cost of over ₹17 crore, aims to position the site as a prominent pilgrimage and tourism destination.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performs puja at Janapav Kuti in Indore during Parshuram Jayanti and announces the ‘Shri Parshuram–Shri Krishna Lok’ project.

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Addressing a gathering at the Parshuram Jayanti celebrations, the chief minister said the proposed complex will offer devotees an immersive experience of the lives and teachings of Lord Parshuram and Lord Krishna. “This site will be developed as a grand and divine centre where people will not only seek blessings but also understand the legacy and values of both deities,” he said.

Yadav highlighted that Lord Parshuram’s influence extended across eras, including his connection to Lord Ram and Lord Krishna. He described Parshuram as a “mahaguru” who shaped legendary warriors such as Bhishma, Dronacharya and Karna.

The chief minister also stressed the importance of preserving natural resources in the region. Calling rivers the “arteries of Mother Earth”, he directed officials to prepare plans for the revival of the Gambhir and Ajnar rivers originating near Janapav. He also referred to ongoing river-linking projects, including Ken-Betwa and Parvati-Kalisindh, stating they would benefit farmers through improved irrigation, drinking water supply and power generation.

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{{^usCountry}} Museum, galleries and infrastructure plannedAccording to officials, the proposed ‘Shri Parshuram–Shri Krishna Lok’ will feature a museum depicting the lives, philosophy and traditions associated with the two deities. The complex will include five themed galleries—origin, form, balance, meditation and weapons—along with bronze statues, a 30-foot-high entrance gate, a discourse platform, gazebos, viewpoints and landscaped pathways. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Museum, galleries and infrastructure plannedAccording to officials, the proposed ‘Shri Parshuram–Shri Krishna Lok’ will feature a museum depicting the lives, philosophy and traditions associated with the two deities. The complex will include five themed galleries—origin, form, balance, meditation and weapons—along with bronze statues, a 30-foot-high entrance gate, a discourse platform, gazebos, viewpoints and landscaped pathways. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Yadav said the project would not only strengthen spiritual tourism but also enhance the cultural identity of the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yadav said the project would not only strengthen spiritual tourism but also enhance the cultural identity of the state. {{/usCountry}}

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