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MP to Launch ‘Sugam Parivahan Seva’ from Indore, 150 E-Buses Planned

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reviews transport expansion plan aimed at improving intercity, urban and interstate connectivity across Madhya Pradesh.

Updated on: Jun 02, 2026 02:14 pm IST
By Genesis
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Madhya Pradesh will roll out its ambitious 'Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva' from the Indore region, with the first phase including the operation of 150 electric buses under the PM e-Bus Sewa initiative, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced on Monday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chairs a meeting of the Madhya Pradesh Passenger Transport and Infrastructure Limited board in Bhopal on Monday.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Board of Directors of Madhya Pradesh Passenger Transport and Infrastructure Limited at the state secretariat. The meeting reviewed plans to strengthen public transport connectivity across urban, intercity and interstate routes.

According to officials, Madhya Pradesh has been divided into seven transport regions — Indore, Ujjain, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Sagar, Gwalior and Rewa. Bus operations under the new transport model will begin from the Indore region, covering all districts of the Indore division.

The state government plans to operate intercity buses connecting Indore with other districts, city buses within Indore and surrounding suburban areas, and interstate services linking Madhya Pradesh with Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Officials informed the board that 150 electric buses under the PM e-Bus Sewa scheme are expected to begin operations in Indore from July. Overall, 121 intercity routes have been identified from the Indore region, where 608 buses are proposed to be deployed.

 
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Home / Genesis / MP to Launch ‘Sugam Parivahan Seva’ from Indore, 150 E-Buses Planned
Home / Genesis / MP to Launch ‘Sugam Parivahan Seva’ from Indore, 150 E-Buses Planned
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