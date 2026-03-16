Mumbai’s Mi Hi Koli Plans Expansion Across India After Serving 1 Million Diners

“Koli cuisine is part of Mumbai’s cultural identity, but for a long time it lived mostly inside homes. With Mi Hi Koli, our effort has been to bring those authentic flavours into organised dining while keeping the soul of the cuisine intact,” said Bhavesh Koli during the conversation.

The brand’s journey and expansion plans were recently discussed on The Success Playbook, a business podcast hosted by Jatin Solanki , Co-founder of Expertrons and Scale100x.Ai , where founders Bhavesh and Manisha Koli spoke about how the idea began more than a decade ago when they realised Koli cuisine was rarely represented in organised restaurant formats.

After serving more than one million diners over the past 15 years, Mumbai-based coastal dining brand Mi Hi Koli is now planning to reach 10 million more customers as it prepares to expand into new cities across India.

Over the years, the brand has grown into a coastal dining concept, currently operating three restaurants inspired by the warmth of traditional Mumbai homes.

To scale regional cuisine without losing authenticity, the founders developed preservative-free base gravies and standardised kitchen systems, enabling traditional recipes to be replicated consistently across locations.

As interest in regional dining continues to grow across India, Mi Hi Koli is now expanding through a franchise-led model, inviting entrepreneurs to bring coastal cuisine to their cities through its franchise platform at mihikoli.com.

For the founders, the goal goes beyond expansion — it is about ensuring that a cuisine rooted in Mumbai’s coastal communities continues to reach audiences across the country.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.