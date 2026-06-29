Nava Raipur textile park gets first garment unit, boosting Chhattisgarh’s manufacturing push

Chhattisgarh’s efforts to diversify its industrial base beyond mining and traditional manufacturing have received a major boost with the launch of the first garment manufacturing unit at the Nava Raipur Textile Park.

Chhattisgarh has launched its first garment manufacturing unit at Nava Raipur Textile Park, backed by a ₹ 235 crore investment from Swift Textiles.

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Tamil Nadu-based Swift Textiles Private Limited has commenced work on the facility after a groundbreaking ceremony held on June 25. The company will invest ₹235 crore in the project, which is expected to generate employment for more than 4,600 people.

The unit will manufacture kidswear and knit garments, with a significant portion of production targeted at export markets in Europe and the United States.

The development marks a key milestone in the state government's strategy to promote textile and garment manufacturing as a driver of industrial growth, investment and employment generation. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has repeatedly emphasised the need for industrial expansion that creates opportunities for local youth and women.

Spread across 81 acres, the Nava Raipur Textile Park is being developed as an integrated ecosystem for textiles, garments, technical textiles and allied industries. The project includes internal roads, power infrastructure, water supply systems, drainage networks, an administrative complex, a common facility centre, an effluent treatment plant and solid waste management facilities.

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{{^usCountry}} The park is already attracting investor interest. In addition to Swift Textiles, land has been allotted to Puneet Creations and Drishti Designs LLP. Together, the three companies are expected to invest around ₹445 crore and generate more than 11,000 jobs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The park is already attracting investor interest. In addition to Swift Textiles, land has been allotted to Puneet Creations and Drishti Designs LLP. Together, the three companies are expected to invest around ₹445 crore and generate more than 11,000 jobs. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the initiative aligns with the Chhattisgarh Industrial Development Policy 2024-30, which identifies textiles and ready-made garments among the state's priority sectors. The policy includes incentives linked to employment generation, including monthly assistance for companies hiring women and male workers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the initiative aligns with the Chhattisgarh Industrial Development Policy 2024-30, which identifies textiles and ready-made garments among the state's priority sectors. The policy includes incentives linked to employment generation, including monthly assistance for companies hiring women and male workers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The state government said the Textile Park is expected to strengthen Chhattisgarh's position as an emerging manufacturing destination while creating new opportunities in exports, industrial investment and local employment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The state government said the Textile Park is expected to strengthen Chhattisgarh's position as an emerging manufacturing destination while creating new opportunities in exports, industrial investment and local employment. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the project would help create large-scale employment opportunities, particularly for women, while contributing to the state's long-term industrial growth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the project would help create large-scale employment opportunities, particularly for women, while contributing to the state's long-term industrial growth. {{/usCountry}}

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