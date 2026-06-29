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Nava Raipur textile park gets first garment unit, boosting Chhattisgarh’s manufacturing push

Tamil Nadu-based firm to invest ₹235 crore; project expected to create over 4,600 jobs.

Published on: Jun 29, 2026 09:51 am IST
By Genesis
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Chhattisgarh’s efforts to diversify its industrial base beyond mining and traditional manufacturing have received a major boost with the launch of the first garment manufacturing unit at the Nava Raipur Textile Park.

Chhattisgarh has launched its first garment manufacturing unit at Nava Raipur Textile Park, backed by a 235 crore investment from Swift Textiles.

Tamil Nadu-based Swift Textiles Private Limited has commenced work on the facility after a groundbreaking ceremony held on June 25. The company will invest 235 crore in the project, which is expected to generate employment for more than 4,600 people.

The unit will manufacture kidswear and knit garments, with a significant portion of production targeted at export markets in Europe and the United States.

The development marks a key milestone in the state government's strategy to promote textile and garment manufacturing as a driver of industrial growth, investment and employment generation. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has repeatedly emphasised the need for industrial expansion that creates opportunities for local youth and women.

Spread across 81 acres, the Nava Raipur Textile Park is being developed as an integrated ecosystem for textiles, garments, technical textiles and allied industries. The project includes internal roads, power infrastructure, water supply systems, drainage networks, an administrative complex, a common facility centre, an effluent treatment plant and solid waste management facilities.

 
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Home / Genesis / Nava Raipur textile park gets first garment unit, boosting Chhattisgarh’s manufacturing push
Home / Genesis / Nava Raipur textile park gets first garment unit, boosting Chhattisgarh’s manufacturing push
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