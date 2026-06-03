The latest episode of Herbalife India’s podcast Live Your Best Life, Unscripted features an insightful and thought-provoking conversation with Dr. Shilpa Arora, acclaimed nutritionist, macrobiotic health coach, and one of India’s most trusted voices in wellness and nutrition.

“One Body, One Blueprint”: Dr. Shilpa Arora on Personalised Nutrition in Herbalife India’s Podcast

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In “One Body, One Blueprint: Power of Personalised Nutrition,” Dr. Shilpa joins Ajay Khanna, Managing Director, Herbalife India, to unpack one of the most relevant wellness conversations of our time, why nutrition can no longer be treated as one-size-fits-all.

At a time when social media trends, celebrity diets, and wellness hacks dominate public conversations, the episode cuts through the noise to ask a simple but critical question: If wellness advice is working, why are so many people still fatigued, bloated, low on energy, and confused about what to eat?

Through the conversation, Dr. Shilpa explains why true nutrition must be deeply personal shaped by age, metabolism, lifestyle, stress, activity levels, digestion, biomarkers, and even emotional wellbeing.

“Two people can eat the exact same food and have completely different outcomes,” Dr. Shilpa explains during the episode. “What works for one person may not work for another. Nutrition needs to be specific to the individual, their body, and their life stage.”

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{{^usCountry}} The episode explores some of the most common myths around food, including the belief that eating less always means eating healthier, that protein powders are universally beneficial, and that celebrity endorsed diets can be blindly followed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The episode explores some of the most common myths around food, including the belief that eating less always means eating healthier, that protein powders are universally beneficial, and that celebrity endorsed diets can be blindly followed. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Drawing from both science and traditional wisdom, Dr. Shilpa also introduces the concept of ‘Mitahara’, mindful moderation in eating and reflects on how ancient Indian nutritional principles remain highly relevant in today’s fast-paced world. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Drawing from both science and traditional wisdom, Dr. Shilpa also introduces the concept of ‘Mitahara’, mindful moderation in eating and reflects on how ancient Indian nutritional principles remain highly relevant in today’s fast-paced world. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The discussion also dives into the powerful connection between gut health and mental wellbeing, highlighting how digestion, stress, sleep, and emotional health are all interconnected. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The discussion also dives into the powerful connection between gut health and mental wellbeing, highlighting how digestion, stress, sleep, and emotional health are all interconnected. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Food is not just numbers or a maths equation,” Dr. Shilpa shares. “It is nourishment. We need to ask whether we are absorbing it, digesting it, and whether it is truly serving our body.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Food is not just numbers or a maths equation,” Dr. Shilpa shares. “It is nourishment. We need to ask whether we are absorbing it, digesting it, and whether it is truly serving our body.” {{/usCountry}}

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A major part of the conversation also focuses on the role of biomarkers and data-driven health insights in enabling smarter nutrition decisions, as well as the importance of choosing science-backed supplements over trend-driven quick fixes.

Commenting on the episode, Ajay Khanna, Managing Director, Herbalife India, said:“In a world flooded with conflicting health advice, this conversation with Dr. Shilpa Arora brings much-needed clarity and perspective. Her practical, science-backed insights reinforce the importance of understanding that everybody is different, and wellness should never be approached with a one-size-fits-all mindset. ‘Live Your Best Life, Unscripted’ continues to create authentic conversations that empower people to make informed choices for their health and wellbeing.”

This episode serves as a timely reminder that wellness is not about following the loudest trend, it is about listening to your own body, making informed choices, and building sustainable habits that truly support long-term health.

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Live Your Best Life, Unscripted continues to be a platform where expert insights, lived experiences, and meaningful conversations inspire audiences to make smarter choices for their body, mind, and life.

Watch NowYouTube: https://youtu.be/iNS8FgImN2g?si=sicSlbaLcyLxivBu

Also streaming on:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/0wTFjGZRPsdNdoyaRsL2z4?si=acc5fc2c39784773

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/one-body-one-blueprint-the-power-of/id1808386057?i=1000769456178

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/a53233b6-84b5-43ce-a34a-5230c769168b/episodes/399e3ac9-0971-4ffa-b35a-f9ba14bc4c31/live-your-best-life-unscripted-one-body-one-blueprint-the-power-of-personalised-nutrition-ft-dr-shilpa-arora-live-your-best-life-unscripted

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed food products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life.

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Live Your Best Life, Unscripted is an extension of this mission, a podcast where authentic stories, lived experiences, and wellness insights help listeners make better choices for their body, mind, and life.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT’s paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT is not responsible for the content’s accuracy or completeness. Readers should verify all information independently.

This content is for informational purposes only. It neither constitutes, nor is a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for guidance on your health concerns.

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