One country, one ticket: A simpler way to explore Switzerland

There are places you visit for the destination, and then there are places where the journey becomes part of the experience. Switzerland belongs firmly in the second category.

What if the journey becomes an unforgettable part of your Switzerland trip?

A train winding past Alpine peaks, a boat gliding across a clear blue lake, a mountain railway climbing towards a panoramic view: travelling through Switzerland can feel like sightseeing in its own right. For Indian travellers planning a holiday here, that opens up an appealing possibility. Instead of building a trip around a few fixed stops, you can let the journey connect more of the country for you.

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That is where the Swiss Travel Pass fits naturally into the experience. With one ticket, travellers can explore Switzerland by train, bus and boat for 3, 4, 6, 8 or 15 consecutive days. The pass brings together the country's extensive public transport network, making it easier to move between cities, lakes and mountains as part of one itinerary.

One ticket for a country built to be explored

Switzerland's public transport network is designed around connections. City-to-city trains run at regular intervals, fast InterCity services operate every thirty minutes, while buses and boats are timed to connect with the rail network. Where the train cannot take you, a boat or mountain railway can continue the journey.

For a traveller, that means an itinerary can be more fluid. You could spend a morning exploring a city, board a train for a scenic journey, cross a lake by boat and still have a mountain excursion waiting at the other end.

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{{^usCountry}} The Swiss Travel Pass covers public transport in more than ninety Swiss towns and cities, along with several of the country's celebrated panoramic routes. These include the Glacier Express, Bernina Express, GoldenPass Panoramic, Gotthard Panorama Express and Luzern–Interlaken Express. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Swiss Travel Pass covers public transport in more than ninety Swiss towns and cities, along with several of the country's celebrated panoramic routes. These include the Glacier Express, Bernina Express, GoldenPass Panoramic, Gotthard Panorama Express and Luzern–Interlaken Express. {{/usCountry}}

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It also gives travellers access to more than five hundred museums across the country and up to 50% off most mountain excursions. Rigi, Stanserhorn, Schilthorn and Stoos are among the excursions that are fully included.

With the Swiss Travel Pass, travellers can experience some of the country's most renowned scenic routes as part of their journey.

When the route becomes part of the holiday

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Some travel memories happen beyond the itinerary. A view that appears unexpectedly outside the train window, the changing landscape as the city gives way to the Alps, or a lake crossing that turns an ordinary transfer into something worth remembering. Switzerland's panoramic rail journeys are designed to make more of those moments possible.

With the Swiss Travel Pass, travellers can experience some of the country's most renowned scenic routes as part of their journey. The Glacier Express and Bernina Express bring dramatic Alpine landscapes into the itinerary, while the GoldenPass Panoramic, Gotthard Panorama Express and Luzern–Interlaken Express offer their own ways of seeing the country from the move.

The advantage is simple: you can spend less time thinking about how to get from one highlight to another, and more time experiencing what lies between them.

Take the Swiss mountains a little higher

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For travellers looking to add a high-altitude experience to their itinerary, Glacier 3000 offers an entirely different perspective.

Located at around 3,000 metres above sea level, Glacier 3000 is home to the Peak Walk by Tissot, a suspension bridge connecting two mountain peaks. From here, visitors can take in views of some of the Alps' most recognisable summits, including the Matterhorn, Mont Blanc and Jungfrau.

There is plenty to do beyond the views. Its Fun Park offers snow activities throughout the year, including tubing and sledding, making it an option for families, groups and solo travellers looking for some high-altitude fun. Swiss Travel Pass holders receive a 50% discount on the Glacier 3000 excursion.

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Explore Switzerland beyond the postcards

This Diwali, make room for a little more Switzerland

For travellers planning their Switzerland holiday around the festive season, the Swiss Travel Pass has another reason to be part of the itinerary.

Under the Diwali promotion, eligible Swiss Travel Pass purchases made between 16 and 30 September 2026 come with additional travel days at no extra cost. You can buy a four-day pass and travel for 5 days, or an 8-day pass and travel for 10 days. The offer applies to both 1st and 2nd class passes, with travel valid from 1 October to 31 December 2026.

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Those extra days can change the shape of a holiday. There is more room for a scenic detour, another mountain excursion, a slower morning in one of Switzerland's cities or simply a little more time to enjoy a place before moving on.

Because in Switzerland, the journey has a way of becoming part of the destination. And sometimes, the memories you bring home are the ones you collected between the stops.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.