Opinion | UPITS: Yogi’s efforts to strengthen Uttar Pradesh’s tech ecosystem

By Namrata Narayan, entrepreneur, Managing Director, Maitreyi Micro Products, Noida.

Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show showcasing a diverse range of trade and cultural exhibits in Greater Noida on Friday (Sunil Ghosh /Hindustan Times) (HT_PRINT)

There is a famous couplet by Bashir Badr: “ Ye Phool Mujhe Koi Virasat Mein Mile Hain, Tumne Mera Kanto Bhara Bistar Nahi Dekha!” The grandeur of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) at the Expo Center in Greater Noida, which is racing towards becoming a mega city, will not tell you the story of its battle against a terrifying darkness. The ODOP stalls, meeting the gaze of global delegates, do not tell the story of the struggle that brought them here. Handicraft artisans and craftspeople confidently taking export orders will not show you the scars of wounds that festered until a decade ago. But this is the reality. The journey of the MSME sector in Uttar Pradesh, from reaching a near-death situation to being revived and becoming the lifeline of nearly four crore people, is filled with countless untold stories. This is the story of a Yogi’s perseverance, who decided to change the circumstances rather than compromise with them.

MSME becomes the center of an economic revolution

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Uttar Pradesh, once regarded as a symbol of economic slowdown and industrial backwardness in the country, has written a new and unprecedented story of development over the past few years. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, through his visionary approach, policy clarity, and efficient planning, has brought the state’s vast industrial potential to life with the dedication of a tapasya. At the center of this economic revolution has been the state’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, which not only received a new lease of life through the ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) scheme, but has also been established as a major ‘Global Export Hub’ on the world trade map through a global platform like the ‘Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show’ (UPITS).

ODOP provides a new lease of life

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{{^usCountry}} Every district of Uttar Pradesh has historically been known for one or another traditional art, craft or distinctive product. Industries such as Moradabad’s brassware, Bhadohi’s carpets, Varanasi’s Banarasi sarees, Firozabad’s glass industry, Kannauj’s perfume and Aligarh’s locks once formed the industrial backbone of the state. However, until a decade ago, these traditional industries had nearly reached the point of collapse because of poor law and order, a lack of marketing and financial resources, outdated technology, and inadequate government support. Local handicraft artisans, craftspeople and weavers were forced to migrate from the state in search of livelihoods. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Every district of Uttar Pradesh has historically been known for one or another traditional art, craft or distinctive product. Industries such as Moradabad’s brassware, Bhadohi’s carpets, Varanasi’s Banarasi sarees, Firozabad’s glass industry, Kannauj’s perfume and Aligarh’s locks once formed the industrial backbone of the state. However, until a decade ago, these traditional industries had nearly reached the point of collapse because of poor law and order, a lack of marketing and financial resources, outdated technology, and inadequate government support. Local handicraft artisans, craftspeople and weavers were forced to migrate from the state in search of livelihoods. {{/usCountry}}

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After assuming office in 2017, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, inspired by PM Modi, recognized the state's traditional knowledge and skills and launched the ‘ODOP’ scheme. The scheme's primary objective was to identify and preserve traditional products from all 75 districts of the state, equip them with modern technologies, and create new employment opportunities at the local level.

Multidimensional implementation of the scheme

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Instead of keeping the ODOP scheme confined to paper, the state government formulated a multidimensional strategy to implement it on the ground. First, attention was focused on financial assistance and access to credit. The state coordinated with initiatives such as the MUDRA scheme and Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana to provide entrepreneurs and artisans with access to capital on easy terms. This enabled local units to expand and modernize. The next stage focused on technological upgradation and quality improvement. Traditional artisans were trained in modern designs, quality control, and new packaging techniques. Alongside this, GI tagging strengthened the authenticity and international credibility of the products. In the third stage, the government established strategic partnerships with e-commerce platforms to connect small rural entrepreneurs' products directly with digital marketplaces, helping them achieve economic self-reliance.

Revival of the MSME sector and economic impact

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The strategic implementation of the ODOP scheme infused new life into Uttar Pradesh’s MSME sector. With incentives provided to lakhs of MSME units in the state, the scheme created large-scale local employment opportunities, helping curb youth migration. The direct impact of this transformation in the MSME sector began to show in the state’s export figures, which have now crossed ₹2 lakh crore. The state’s traditional products, once confined to local markets, began meeting international standards and being exported to countries worldwide. ODOP has emerged as one of the most important engines taking Uttar Pradesh towards a ‘One Trillion Dollar Economy’.

UPITS becomes a global showcase

After improving production and quality at the local level, the next major step was to present these products before global buyers. With this vision, CM Yogi laid the foundation for the ‘Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show’. Organized at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, this trade show has proven to be not merely an exhibition, but the biggest international platform for UP's economic transformation. UPITS has brought importers, investors and business representatives from across the world under one roof. The registration of hundreds of international buyers from different countries at the fair reflects the deep global confidence in the state’s products. This year, the participation of leading nations such as Austria, Belarus, Japan, Russia, Singapore and Vietnam as partner countries will take the state’s diplomatic and trade relations to new heights. The fair will not only connect common people with local products, but the presence of more than 1.5 lakh business representatives will also give local entrepreneurs a direct opportunity to secure international trade deals.

Also a platform for exchange of knowledge

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UPITS is not merely a sales platform; it also plays an important role in familiarising local entrepreneurs with the intricacies of global trade. During special sessions organized at the fair, experts guide entrepreneurs on subjects such as ‘E-commerce and Digital Market Access’, ‘Brand Building’, ‘Benefits of Free Trade Agreements’ and ‘Use of New Technology’. This multidimensional approach has ensured that the state’s MSME units not only remain ahead in traditional manufacturing, but also adopt modern technology, supply chains and global trade standards to make themselves future-ready.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's policy vision has transformed Uttar Pradesh’s industrial landscape. While the ODOP scheme revived the state’s traditional industries and MSME sector by providing them with a new lease of life, international trade shows such as UPITS have established them as a new brand on the world map. The participation of different countries, the inclusion of thousands of MSME units and the echo of local art on international platforms prove that Uttar Pradesh is writing new success stories on its journey from ‘production to exports’. In the coming years, these policies and global showcases will not only make Uttar Pradesh India’s strongest economic state, but will also establish it as a ‘Global Export Hub’.

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