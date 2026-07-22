Personal loan or Business loan: Which one fits your funding needs?

Businesses require funding at different stages of growth. Whether you are purchasing inventory, investing in new equipment, managing working capital, or expanding operations, choosing the ideal financing option can help you meet your business goals.

Businesses need funding at various growth stages. Choosing between a business loan for operational expenses and a personal loan for smaller business needs is crucial.

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Two common borrowing options are business loans and personal loans. Although both provide access to funds, they serve different purposes and have different eligibility requirements.

A business loan is designed for business-related expenses, while a personal loan may be considered for certain business expenses, subject to the lender's terms and conditions. Understanding these differences can help you select the option that matches your funding needs.

Business loan vs. personal loan: Understanding the difference

A business loan is intended for business purposes such as managing working capital, purchasing machinery, expanding operations, or meeting other operational expenses. Since it is designed for businesses, lenders generally assess factors such as business vintage, financial performance, credit profile, and other eligibility criteria before approving the loan.

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{{^usCountry}} A personal loan is an unsecured loan offered based on an individual's income, repayment capacity, credit profile, and the lender's eligibility requirements. While it is commonly used for personal expenses, some lenders may allow borrowers to use it for business-related expenses. It may be considered when the funding requirement is small, one-time, or short term. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A personal loan is an unsecured loan offered based on an individual's income, repayment capacity, credit profile, and the lender's eligibility requirements. While it is commonly used for personal expenses, some lenders may allow borrowers to use it for business-related expenses. It may be considered when the funding requirement is small, one-time, or short term. {{/usCountry}}

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Which financing option may suit different business needs?

The suitable financing option depends on the purpose and scale of the funding requirement.

Business requirement A personal loan may be suitable when... A business loan may be more suitable when... Inventory Purchasing stock for a seasonal or one-time requirement Financing regular inventory purchases Equipment Replacing lower-value equipment Purchasing machinery or business assets for expansion Working capital Managing temporary cash flow requirements Supporting recurring operational expenses Business expansion Funding a small marketing campaign or minor upgrades Opening a new branch or investing in long-term business growth Supplier payments Managing short-term payment obligations Supporting regular procurement and ongoing business operations View All

In general, if the funding requirement is related to business growth or ongoing operations and the business meets the lender's eligibility criteria, a business loan is generally a suitable option. A personal loan may be considered for certain one-time or smaller business-related expenses, subject to the lender's terms and conditions.

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Comparing key features

The features of a personal loan and a business loan vary depending on the lender and the product offered.

Feature Personal loan Business loan Loan amount Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 55 lakh Rs. 2 lakh to Rs. 80 lakh Repayment tenure 12 months to 108 months 12 months to 96 months Interest rate 10% to 30% per annum 14% to 23% per annum Security No collateral required No collateral required Typical use Personal expenses and certain business-related expenses, subject to lender terms Working capital, business expansion, and operational requirements View All

Factors to consider before choosing a loan

Before applying, consider the following:

What is the primary purpose of the loan?

How much funding do you require?

Does your business meet the eligibility criteria for a business loan?

Which repayment tenure best suits your cash flow?

Can you comfortably manage the monthly repayments?

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Evaluating these factors can help you compare both options and choose a financing solution that aligns with your business needs and repayment capacity.

Eligibility for a business loan and a personal loan

The eligibility requirements for a personal loan and a business loan differ because they are designed for different borrowing needs.

A personal loan is generally assessed based on the applicant's income, credit profile, repayment capacity, and the lender's eligibility criteria.

A business loan is intended for self-employed individuals and businesses. Depending on the lender, eligibility may include:

Indian nationality

Self-employed status

Business vintage of at least 3 years

CIBIL Score of 650 or above

Age between 21 and 80 years at loan maturity

KYC documents, PAN card, proof of business ownership, and additional financial documents, where applicable

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If your business meets the lender's eligibility criteria and the funds are required for business operations or growth, comparing business loan options first may help you identify a solution that is designed for your business requirements.

Choosing the right financing option

If your funding requirement is primarily for business expansion, working capital, purchasing machinery, or other operational needs, a business loan may be the more appropriate option. Bajaj Finance Business Loan offers loan amounts from Rs. 2 lakh to Rs. 80 lakh with repayment tenures from 12 months to 96 months and interest rates ranging from 14% to 23% per annum. Eligible applicants can choose from three loan variants, benefit from an unsecured loan, and receive funds within 48 hours*, subject to the lender's terms and conditions.

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If your funding requirement is relatively small, one-time, or short term, and a personal loan aligns with the lender's terms and eligibility criteria, you may consider the Bajaj Finance Personal Loan. Eligible applicants can borrow from Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 55 lakh with repayment tenures from 12 months to 108 months and interest rates ranging from 10% to 30% per annum. The loan is unsecured, requires minimal documentation, and offers quick approval with disbursal within 24 hours*, subject to the lender's terms and conditions.

Quick answers

Can a personal loan be used for business expenses?

Yes. Some lenders allow personal loans to be used for business-related expenses, subject to their terms and conditions.

Who is generally eligible for a business loan?

Eligibility depends on the lender's criteria and may include factors such as business vintage, financial profile, CIBIL Score, and business documents.

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Can freelancers apply for business funding?

Yes. Depending on the lender's eligibility criteria, freelancers and self-employed professionals may be eligible for a personal loan or a business loan by providing the required financial and business documents.

Conclusion

A financing decision should depend on the purpose of the loan, the amount required, your eligibility, and your repayment capacity. If your business qualifies and the funding is intended for business operations or long-term growth, a business loan is generally an appropriate choice. A personal loan may be considered for certain business-related expenses where permitted by the lender, particularly for one-time or smaller funding needs. Comparing both options carefully before applying can help you choose the financing solution that supports your business goals.

Terms and conditions apply*

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Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.