Search
Thu, Sept 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Postecoglou wants to bring trophies to Nottingham Forest

AFP |
Published on: Sept 11, 2025 02:12 am IST

Postecoglou wants to bring trophies to Nottingham Forest

Ange Postecoglou believes "exciting times" lie ahead of Nottingham Forest as the Australian aims to end the club's 35-year wait to win a major trophy.

HT Image
HT Image

Postecoglou replaced the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo on Tuesday after the Portuguese coach clashed with ambitious Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis.

The Greek billionaire highlighted Postecoglou's track record of winning trophies at Tottenham, Celtic, Yokohama Marinos and during his spell as Australia boss as the reason for his arrival at the City Ground.

"I love winning things. That's what I've done," Postecoglou said in an interview with Forest's media channel.

"I get a sense that the club wants more and that's certainly what I want, so I think it's a really exciting time.

"I'm honoured and I'm humbled, but more importantly I'm determined to make sure this football club takes its rightful place."

Two-time European Cup winners Forest are back in continental competition in the Europa League for the first time in 30 years thanks to finishing seventh in the Premier League last season.

Postecoglou guided Tottenham to Europa League glory last season, ending a 17-year wait for silverware in the process.

But he was still sacked just days later after overseeing a disastrous Premier League campaign as Spurs finished 17th.

The 60-year-old's cavalier attacking approach has been criticised as naive and is in stark contrast to the cautious style used by Nuno.

However, he defended those tactics and is confident he can continue Forest's upward trajectory.

After a 23-year absence from the English top-flight, Forest returned to the Premier League in 2022 and battled relegation for the next two years before surpassing all expectations last season.

"It's no secret I like my teams to attack, I love my teams to score goals," added Postecoglou.

"That is sometimes misconstrued as me just playing one way, but the reason I want my team to play that way is because I love winning things and that is what I want to do here.

"When you look at what the club has achieved in recent times, it's an outstanding feat to be where we are right now.

"Other clubs that have won promotion have struggled to stay in the league, but in a short space of time we're back in Europe and competing for honours, which is a great credit to everyone involved."

Postecoglou faces a baptism of fire as he returns to north London to face title-chasing Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday.

kca/nf

CELTIC PLC

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Genesis / Postecoglou wants to bring trophies to Nottingham Forest
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On