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Property Expo 2026 draws strong investor interest in Dholera

On May 31, 2026, Bullmen Realty India held Realty Expo 2026 in Noida, showcasing investment opportunities in Dholera, Gujarat. 

Updated on: Jun 02, 2026 02:42 pm IST
By Genesis
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Bullmen Realty India hosted Realty Expo 2026 on 31st May 2026 at Radisson Blu, Sector 18, Noida, bringing together investors, property seekers, and real estate enthusiasts for a day of insightful discussions and investment exploration.

The event facilitated discussions on real estate trends and infrastructure advancements.(HT Brand Studio)

The event, hosted in association with HT Media Ltd., witnessed enthusiastic participation from attendees interested in learning more about investment opportunities in Dholera, Gujarat. Visitors explored a range of premium property options and interacted directly with experts to gain a deeper understanding of the region's growth potential and future development plans.

Throughout the expo, participants engaged in conversations around emerging real estate trends, long-term wealth creation, and the advantages of investing in rapidly developing markets. The expo provided a platform for investors to seek expert guidance, clarify queries, and evaluate opportunities aligned with their investment goals.

The strong turnout and active engagement reflected the growing confidence among investors to become part of the development story in a promising real estate destination. Attendees appreciated the opportunity to gain firsthand insights into the region's infrastructure advancements, planned developments, and future prospects.

 
Home / Genesis / Property Expo 2026 draws strong investor interest in Dholera
Home / Genesis / Property Expo 2026 draws strong investor interest in Dholera
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