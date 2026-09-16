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Punjab AAP leader says police brought back more than a dozen gangsters from abroad

AAP’s Baltej Pannu reveals Punjab’s aggressive stance against organized crime, detailing the return of over a dozen gangsters from Canada and the US.

Updated on: Sep 16, 2026, 13:47:35 IST
By Genesis
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AAP Punjab media in-charge Baltej Pannu said the Bhagwant Mann government’s campaign against drugs and organised crime had extended beyond Punjab in recent years, with police bringing back more than a dozen gangsters from foreign countries.

Baltej Pannu (HT_PRINT)
Baltej Pannu (HT_PRINT)

Pannu said recent cases included Karamveer Singh alias Karamveer Deo, a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi. He said Deo was deported from Canada, arrested at Delhi airport, and detained before his transfer to Punjab.

He said gangsters had been brought back from the United States, Dubai, Malaysia and Moldova. Those named included Sachin Bishnoi, Manpreet Singh alias Pita, Ramanjit Singh alias Romi, Parminder Singh alias Pindi, Anmol Bishnoi, Amritpal alias Mehro, Gurvinder Singh and Jobandeep Singh alias Joban Billa.

Pannu said Amritpal alias Amrit Dalam was brought back from Moldova two days ago and that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met the AGTF team. He said the government had strengthened the Punjab Police with advanced technology and equipment to prevent crime and pursue gangsters who flee abroad.

Pannu criticised opposition parties, saying they were trying to discredit the government while ignoring action against organised crime. He also alleged that gangsterism increased during 2007-2017 and continued during the 2017-2022 Congress government.

He said Punjab Police was pursuing criminals even in countries without an extradition treaty with India and that cooperation with countries where such gangsters hide was improving. Pannu said the government’s message was that anyone committing crime in Punjab and threatening its people would be pursued wherever they were hiding.

 
Punjab PoliceBhagwant Manninternational cooperationht governmentgovernment news
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