Punjab government school students clear NEET in record numbers after re-test

A total of 882 students from Punjab government schools have qualified the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026, marking more than a two-fold increase in successful candidates over the past two years, according to the state government. The results come after the medical entrance examination was reconducted nationwide following the cancellation of the original test because of a paper leak.

Education reforms and structured support contributed to this success, indicating significant advancements in public education in Punjab despite challenges from a re-examination process.

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Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains said the performance reflects continued improvement in the state's public education system and credited ongoing education reforms and structured exam preparation programmes for the outcome. Congratulating the successful candidates, Bains said the results demonstrate that students from government schools can compete successfully in national-level examinations when provided with quality academic support.

According to official figures, 437 students from Punjab government schools qualified NEET in 2024. The number rose to 847 in 2025 and increased further to 882 in 2026, representing an overall rise of more than 100% compared with 2024 despite disruptions caused by the cancellation and re-examination process.

The minister said the state government remains focused on strengthening public education by expanding access to coaching, mentoring and competitive examination preparation for students studying in government institutions.

Steady rise in qualifiers

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{{^usCountry}} Bains said the increase in the number of successful candidates indicates a sustained improvement in learning outcomes in Punjab's government schools. He said the state has been working to strengthen academic support systems while improving access to quality education across districts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bains said the increase in the number of successful candidates indicates a sustained improvement in learning outcomes in Punjab's government schools. He said the state has been working to strengthen academic support systems while improving access to quality education across districts. {{/usCountry}}

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The minister reiterated that education remains an important means of expanding opportunities for students from economically weaker backgrounds. He said the performance in NEET-UG 2026 illustrates what students can achieve with appropriate guidance, supportive learning environments and sustained preparation.

Officials said the results were achieved despite an unusual examination cycle this year. The original NEET-UG examination was cancelled after a paper leak, following which the test was conducted again across the country before the declaration of results.

The state government said structured mentoring initiatives and examination support programmes continued during the revised examination schedule, allowing students to complete their preparation despite the disruption.

Coaching programme highlights individual success

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Among this year's qualifiers is Prateek Kumar, a student of the School of Eminence at Sekhewal in Ludhiana, who scored 594 out of 720 marks in NEET-UG 2026.

According to the Education Department, Prateek prepared for the examination through free online coaching classes and mock tests conducted under the Punjab School Education Department's PACE programme for government school students. His father, a private school teacher earning ₹16,000 a month, said government-supported coaching helped his son prepare for the examination.

Prateek has said he hopes to specialise in oncology and work with cancer patients. Education department officials cited his performance as an example of how financial constraints can be addressed through institutional academic support.

The minister also referred to Punjab's recent performance in school education, noting that the state was ranked the highest-performing state in the NITI Aayog Education Quality Report 2026. He said the government would continue identifying talented students, expanding mentoring programmes and improving access to quality education so that more students from government schools can compete in national entrance examinations in the coming years.