Punjab makes Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana health cards available online

Punjab’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana has moved another step towards digital healthcare, with the State Health Agency (SHA), Punjab enabling eligible beneficiaries to download their health cards from the official portal after completing verification and e-KYC.

Mann (HT FILE) (HT_PRINT)

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The facility means beneficiaries do not have to visit a centre simply to obtain a copy of the card. Once photograph-based verification and e-KYC are completed, the verified card can be viewed online, downloaded in PDF format, saved on a mobile phone or printed for future use.

Beneficiaries can access their family record by entering their Family ID, Health Card Number, Mobile Number or Aadhaar Number. Authentication is completed through OTP-based verification linked to registered mobile or Aadhaar details.

SHA has advised beneficiaries to complete photograph-based verification and e-KYC before downloading the card. The process allows updated photographs of family members to be verified and the required authentication to be completed before the card is generated.

The digital facility is part of the wider Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, which provides cashless treatment coverage of up to ₹10 lakh per family per year. The initiative is aimed at reducing paperwork, unnecessary visits to centres and delays in accessing essential health documents.

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{{^usCountry}} Beneficiaries can keep the downloaded card securely on their phones, retain a printed copy, share it with family members when required and present it while accessing eligible healthcare services. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Beneficiaries can keep the downloaded card securely on their phones, retain a printed copy, share it with family members when required and present it while accessing eligible healthcare services. {{/usCountry}}

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SHA has urged beneficiaries to use only its official portal for the service and never share OTPs with anyone. The online facility is intended to make access to health protection simpler, faster and more convenient for families across Punjab, quickly and securely whenever services are required and keep the document available for access whenever needed.