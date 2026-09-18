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Punjab pilgrimage scheme facilitates visits for over 5.10 lakh people

The Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Scheme in Punjab has transformed spiritual journeys, enabling over 5.1 lakh elderly residents to visit revered religious sites.

Updated on: Sep 18, 2026, 12:20:00 IST
By Genesis
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Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond said the state government's Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Scheme has facilitated pilgrimage visits for 5,10,807 people to religious destinations within and outside Punjab.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (HT File Photo)
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (HT File Photo)

Speaking at a press conference on September 18, Sond said 95 AC buses were currently operating under the scheme and had completed 12,485 trips. The initiative was launched on November 9, 2025, to provide elderly residents with free travel and other facilities for visiting religious places.

He said the scheme's first phase covered Sri Amritsar Sahib, Sri Anandpur Sahib and Mata Naina Devi, with around four lakh pilgrims undertaking journeys to these destinations.

The programme was expanded on August 12, 2026, to include Shri Khatu Shyam-Salasar Balaji Dham, Haridwar-Rishikesh and Mathura-Vrindavan. Under the expanded scheme, eligible people aged 50 years and above can access free AC sleeper bus travel, accommodation and food, according to the minister.

Sond said arrangements had been made to support pilgrims' safety and convenience during the journeys. General attendants and medical staff are deployed on every bus, while dedicated teams are stationed at destinations to assist travellers.

According to Sond, the scheme is open to eligible people regardless of their area, caste or religion. He said the initiative was intended to assist elderly residents who wish to visit religious places and offer prayers.

Sond added that Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had issued directions to ensure pilgrims received appropriate facilities and assistance throughout the journey. Officials responsible for the programme had been instructed to remain available and support its smooth operation.

 
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