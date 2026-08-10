Punjab Police conducts over 1.09 lakh raids in 200 day anti gang operation

Punjab Police has completed 200 days of its anti-gangster campaign Gangstran Te Vaar, conducting 1,09,087 raids across the state and arresting 1,532 proclaimed offenders, according to police data released on Saturday.

Punjab Police personnel during an operation against organised crime under the Gangstran Te Vaar campaign.

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The campaign, launched under the Punjab government, has focused on organised crime through intelligence-led investigations, targeted enforcement, coordination with agencies in other states and countries, and action against the financial and logistical networks supporting criminal groups.

Police said action was initiated against 58,212 people during the 200-day period. This included 853 gangsters and their associates and 57,359 wanted criminals.

More than one lakh people covered by police action

As part of preventive policing, 28,201 people were detained during the campaign. This included 577 gangsters and their associates and 27,624 wanted criminals.

Another 18,514 people were verified and subsequently released, including 1,529 gangsters and their associates and 16,985 wanted criminals, according to the police.

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{{^usCountry}} Overall, police action during the campaign covered 1,04,927 people, comprising 2,959 gangsters and their associates and 1,01,968 wanted criminals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Overall, police action during the campaign covered 1,04,927 people, comprising 2,959 gangsters and their associates and 1,01,968 wanted criminals. {{/usCountry}}

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Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the campaign was focused on disrupting the wider ecosystem around organised crime rather than limiting enforcement to individual arrests.

He said investigations were also targeting associates, finances, logistics, communication channels and overseas links of criminal networks.

Weapons and narcotics recovered

Punjab Police said the campaign resulted in the recovery of 990 illegal firearms, 242 sharp-edged weapons, 2,739 rounds of ammunition and 315 magazines.

The police also recovered 2.5 kg of explosives and 15 hand grenades during the operation. According to the department, the seizures were aimed at reducing the access of organised criminal groups to weapons and other operational resources.

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The campaign also targeted the links between organised crime and drug trafficking. Police reported the seizure of 774.38 kg of heroin, 480.23 kg of opium, 7,266.26 kg of poppy husk and 26,91,455 intoxicant tablets.

Drug money worth ₹1.73 crore was also seized, along with ₹1.80 crore in cash and 413.85 grams of gold, police said.

Focus on financial and overseas networks

Additional Director General of Police and Anti-Gangster Task Force chief Pramod Ban said organised criminal networks increasingly use financial channels, digital communication and foreign-based handlers.

He said the police response therefore combines field investigations with financial tracking, digital intelligence and coordination with central agencies.

The police said the campaign has also involved coordination with neighbouring states and central investigation and intelligence agencies for information sharing and joint action.

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Two fugitive gangsters, Bhuvnesh Chopra alias Ashish Chopra and Jobanjit Singh alias Joban Billa, were deported from Central Asia and Jakarta, Indonesia, respectively, according to the police. The operations were carried out by the Anti-Gangster Task Force in coordination with central agencies and OFTEC Punjab.

Police seize vehicles, liquor and drones

The campaign also resulted in the recovery and destruction of 64,402.77 litres of illicit liquor, along with 34,840 bottles and 926 boxes, according to police figures.

Police also seized 4,978 mobile handsets allegedly used in criminal activities and impounded 1,781 vehicles and 61 drones.

The department said these seizures were aimed at disrupting the logistical infrastructure used by criminal networks.

To encourage public participation, the Anti-Gangster Task Force has launched a dedicated tipline, 93946-93946, through which citizens can share information about wanted criminals and gang-related activities anonymously.

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The AGTF has also introduced a reward policy for credible information that leads to action against wanted gangsters and criminals, while maintaining confidentiality of informants.

Police said the campaign will continue to focus on intelligence gathering, inter-state and international coordination, financial investigations and action against the broader networks associated with organised crime.