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Punjab scheme covers 2.77 lakh treatment of infant; over 6,000 newborns treated in 3 months

State’s health programme offers up to ₹10 lakh cashless cover for mothers and newborns.

Updated on: Apr 09, 2026 06:16 pm IST
By Genesis
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A four-month-old infant from Abohar has received treatment worth 2.77 lakh under Punjab’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna (MMSY), highlighting the reach of the state’s cashless healthcare scheme for mothers and newborns.

A newborn receives treatment at a hospital in Punjab under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna.

The child, Diljot, was diagnosed with a severe infection and a ventricular septal defect (VSD), a congenital heart condition. Her family sought treatment at hospitals in Bathinda, where the cost of care was fully covered under the scheme.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has said the initiative aims to ensure that families do not have to bear financial stress during medical emergencies.

Under the scheme, eligible beneficiaries can access up to 10 lakh worth of cashless treatment annually at government and empanelled private hospitals.

Officials said more than 6,000 newborns have received treatment under the scheme in the last three months alone. The coverage includes conditions such as premature birth, low birth weight, infections and other neonatal complications.

 
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Home / Genesis / Punjab scheme covers 2.77 lakh treatment of infant; over 6,000 newborns treated in 3 months
Home / Genesis / Punjab scheme covers 2.77 lakh treatment of infant; over 6,000 newborns treated in 3 months
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