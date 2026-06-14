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Punjab to expand free pilgrimage scheme with three new routes, says Kejriwal

Punjab expanded its ambitious free pilgrimage program, adding three new routes to popular spiritual destinations. Arvind Kejriwal highlighted government support

Published on: Jun 14, 2026 08:51 pm IST
By Genesis
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The Punjab government will expand its free pilgrimage programme by adding three new routes covering Salasar Balaji Dham and Khatu Shyam Ji; Haridwar and Rishikesh; and Mathura and Vrindavan, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday.

Kejriwal shed a spotlight on Volvo buses organised for the yatras, which he said showcases a commitment to promoting spirituality and community well-being.(@msisodia)

Addressing a programme in Jalandhar in the presence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal said the state was already facilitating free pilgrimages on two routes covering Darbar Sahib-Durgiana Temple-Valmiki Temple and Anandpur Sahib-Naina Devi Temple.

New routes under the scheme

  • Salasar Balaji Dham and Khatu Shyam Ji
  • Haridwar and Rishikesh
  • Mathura and Vrindavan

Kejriwal said the government bears the entire cost of the pilgrimages and has deployed Volvo buses for the programme.

“Many ‘teerath yatra’ (pilgrimages) are being organised. The Punjab Government has introduced Volvo buses and two routes are currently operational. One route covers Sri Darbar Sahib, Sri Durgiana Temple, and Bhagwan Valmiki Mandir. The second route covers Sri Anandpur Sahib and Mata Naina Devi Ji Mandir. Three more routes are about to begin: Salasar Balaji Dham and Sri Khatu Shyam Ji, Haridwar and Rishikesh, and Sri Mathura Ji and Vrindavan Dham,” he said.

Patiala temple redevelopment

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was present at the event along with other party leaders.

 
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Home / Genesis / Punjab to expand free pilgrimage scheme with three new routes, says Kejriwal
Home / Genesis / Punjab to expand free pilgrimage scheme with three new routes, says Kejriwal
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