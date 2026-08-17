Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday said the 80th year of Independence would mark a year of economic freedom for women in the state, highlighting the government’s welfare initiatives and development measures during the state-level Independence Day celebrations in Ferozepur.

Mann also paid tribute to freedom fighters and recalled Punjab's role in India's Independence movement.

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After unfurling the national Tricolour at Cantt Board Stadium, Mann said more than 65 lakh women had received financial assistance under the Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna. According to the state government, 74.59 lakh women have been registered under the scheme, with ₹2,274.42 crore transferred to the bank accounts of 65.62 lakh beneficiaries.

Mann said the government was working towards expanding opportunities for women while focusing on education, healthcare, employment, irrigation, sports and public safety.

Women’s welfare among key priorities

The chief minister described 2026 as a year of empowerment for Punjab’s women, saying the financial assistance was intended to give beneficiaries greater control over their spending.

He urged the remaining eligible women to register under the scheme and avail its benefits.

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{{^usCountry}} Mann also highlighted the Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Yojna, saying more than four lakh people had undertaken pilgrimages under the programme. He said travel facilities had also been extended to religious destinations outside Punjab, including Haridwar-Rishikesh, Khatu Shyam-Salasar Balaji and Mathura-Vrindavan. Education and healthcare highlighted {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mann also highlighted the Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Yojna, saying more than four lakh people had undertaken pilgrimages under the programme. He said travel facilities had also been extended to religious destinations outside Punjab, including Haridwar-Rishikesh, Khatu Shyam-Salasar Balaji and Mathura-Vrindavan. Education and healthcare highlighted {{/usCountry}}

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Mann said Punjab had made progress in the education sector, claiming that the state had moved from 27th position to the top position. He cited the performance of government school students in competitive examinations, saying 882 students cleared NEET, while 361 cleared JEE Mains and 64 cleared JEE Advanced.

He said teacher and principal training programmes were being conducted in places including Singapore, Finland and Ahmedabad. Schools of Eminence and transport facilities for girls were also highlighted as part of the government's education initiatives.

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On healthcare, Mann said more than three lakh patients had received cashless treatment worth ₹1,100 crore under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna. He said 1,090 Aam Aadmi Clinics were operational across the state, with around 92,000 people seeking treatment every day.

Canal irrigation and employment

The chief minister said the state had spent ₹7,200 crore to expand canal irrigation, with the area receiving canal water increasing from 26% to 80%. He said 60.30 lakh acres were currently receiving canal water, compared with 20.89 lakh acres in 2022.

Mann also said the government had provided more than 69,000 government jobs on merit and that investments worth ₹1.83 lakh crore had entered Punjab since March 2022, with the potential to create employment opportunities for around six lakh young people.

Government intensifies anti drug campaign

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Mann said Punjab's campaign against drug trafficking had completed 500 days, with 56,394 cases registered and more than 75,000 alleged drug traffickers arrested.

He said defence committees had been formed at village and ward levels and around 1.25 lakh volunteers were participating in efforts to make communities drug-free. Given Punjab's 553-km border with Pakistan, he said anti-drone systems had also been deployed to prevent cross-border drug smuggling.

Focus on sports and public safety

Mann said ₹1,744 crore had been earmarked for sports, while Punjab would host the Hockey Asian Champions Trophy in Jalandhar and Mohali during October and November. The fourth season of Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan is scheduled to begin in Bathinda on September 5.

He also highlighted the Sadak Surakhya Force, saying it had provided first aid to more than 25,000 people and transported more than 35,000 injured persons to hospitals. According to the chief minister, the state's road accident mortality rate had declined by more than 50%.

Mann recalls Punjab’s contribution to freedom struggle

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Mann also paid tribute to freedom fighters and recalled Punjab's role in India's Independence movement. Referring to the Partition of 1947, he said Punjab had borne a heavy human cost, with millions of families displaced and separated.

He appealed to people to preserve Punjab's peace, communal harmony and brotherhood and said his government was working towards building a prosperous and “Rangla Punjab”.

The Independence Day programme also featured a march past by contingents from Punjab Police, BSF, PAP, Himachal Police, Punjab Home Guards, NCC, Scouts and Guides and other units. Cultural performances, including Giddha and Bhangra, and tableaus showcasing government initiatives were also presented.