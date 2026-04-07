Punjab’s anti-drug drive sees rising conviction rate under NDPS Act

Punjab’s ongoing anti-drug campaign, Yudh Nashean Virudh, is increasingly being defined by a rise in convictions under the NDPS Act, with officials highlighting a shift from enforcement-led action to building legally robust cases. Punjab's anti-drug campaign, Yudh Nashean Virudh, has seen rising convictions under the NDPS Act, increasing from 80% in 2022 to 89% in 2026.

According to official data, the conviction rate in cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has steadily increased in recent years. It rose from around 80% in 2022 to 81% in 2023, 85% in 2024 and 88% in 2025. In 2026 so far, the conviction rate stands at about 89%, based on cases decided by courts.

Officials attribute this trend to changes in investigation practices, including prosecution-led case building, improved evidence collection, and closer adherence to legal procedures.

A senior police officer said the focus is now on ensuring that cases withstand judicial scrutiny. “The objective is not just to arrest traffickers but to ensure convictions. Investigations are being carried out with strict compliance to legal procedures so that cases do not fail on technical grounds,” the officer said.

The campaign has been implemented under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, with officials describing it as a policy push to strengthen coordination between investigators, prosecutors and forensic teams.

Authorities said structured training programmes and standardised investigation protocols have played a key role. Investigating officers are being trained in evidence handling and documentation, including through collaborations with institutions such as Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law in Patiala.

Police have also increased the use of technology and intelligence-led operations, including digital tip-off systems that allow citizens to share information on drug-related activities.

Another area of focus has been financial investigations aimed at tracing proceeds of drug trafficking. Officials said legal provisions are being used to identify and attach assets linked to illegal activities, strengthening cases in court.

Experts note that the NDPS Act is a stringent law with strict procedural requirements, and even minor lapses can weaken cases. Officials said greater emphasis on compliance and forensic evidence has helped improve outcomes.

While enforcement action continues, officials said conviction rates are increasingly seen as a more meaningful indicator of deterrence. “When offenders see that cases lead to conviction and asset seizure, it sends a stronger message,” the officer added.

Punjab, which lies along a key trafficking route, is seeking to position this approach as a model for tackling organised drug networks.