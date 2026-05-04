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Pushkar Singh Dhami sets June 15 deadline for pending orders on CM announcements

Directs time-bound execution, PERT tracking; pushes hostels for girls and religious circuit development.

Published on: May 04, 2026 09:54 am IST
By Genesis
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Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday directed officials to ensure time-bound implementation of Chief Minister announcements and asked departments to issue all pending government orders by June 15, 2026.

Pushkar Singh Dhami chairs a review meeting of CM announcements in Dehradun.

Chairing a review meeting at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister said departments should adopt a structured monitoring mechanism using the Program Evaluation and Review Technique (PERT) chart to track progress and improve accountability.

He stressed that key public issues—including electricity supply, drinking water, forest fires, roads, healthcare services, and human-wildlife conflict—must be addressed on priority. Officials were also asked to respond promptly to concerns raised by legislators from their respective constituencies.

The review covered assembly segments including Yamkeshwar, Pauri, Srinagar, Chaubattakhal, Lansdowne, and Kotdwar.

Among key decisions, the Chief Minister announced that a girls’ hostel will be established in every development block. He directed officials to identify schools with the highest number of girl students and arrange land accordingly.

He also called for the development of a religious circuit by upgrading Raghunath Temple, Lakshman Temple in Kot block, and Sita Mata Temple in Phalswari with improved infrastructure and facilities.

 
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Home / Genesis / Pushkar Singh Dhami sets June 15 deadline for pending orders on CM announcements
Home / Genesis / Pushkar Singh Dhami sets June 15 deadline for pending orders on CM announcements
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