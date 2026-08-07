Regal Jewellers Marks Tamil Nadu Launch with Regal Sumangali Nermai Vizha

Sponsors the weddings of 25 deserving couples from economically weaker backgrounds.

Hon'ble Speaker Thiru. J.C.D. Prabhakar (Speaker, Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly), Thiru V.M.S. Mustafa (MLA, Madurai Central Constituency), Thiru Sivadasan TK (Chairman, Regal Jewellers), Mr. Vibin Shivdas (Managing Director & CEO, Regal Jewellers) and Mr. Gopal M.K. (COO, Regal Jewellers) with the beneficiary couples of Regal Sumangali Nermai Vizha during the presentation of Regal Jewellers' Commitment Certificates.

Hon'ble Speaker Thiru J.C.D. Prabhakar (Speaker, Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly), Thiru V.M.S. Mustafa (MLA, Madurai Central Constituency), Thiru Sivadasan TK (Chairman, Regal Jewellers), Mr. Vibin Shivdas (Managing Director & CEO, Regal Jewellers), Mrs. Pallavi Namdev (Managing Director, Regal Jewellers), and Mr. Gopal M.K. (COO, Regal Jewellers).

Chennai:Regal Jewellers, one of South India's leading jewellery manufacturer and wholesalers, has officially entered the Tamil Nadu market with the launch of its first showroom at North Usman Road, T. Nagar, Chennai. Marking a significant milestone in the brand's 48-year journey, the new showroom introduces Regal Jewellers' unique manufacturer-direct model to Tamil Nadu, offering customers the opportunity to buy jewellery directly from the manufacturer at wholesale pricing.

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Regal Jewellers has marked its entry into Tamil Nadu by launching Regal Sumangali Nermai Vizha, a social initiative through which the brand will sponsor the weddings of 25 deserving couples from economically weaker backgrounds. During the inauguration of its first showroom at North Usman Road, T. Nagar, Chennai, the selected couples were formally introduced and presented with Regal Jewellers' Commitment Certificates in the presence of Hon'ble Speaker Sri. J. C. D. Prabhakar, MLA Thiru V. M. S. Mustafa, Founder & Chairman Thiru Sivadasan T.K., MD & CEO Mr. Vibin Shivdas, senior government officials and other distinguished guests.

The wedding ceremonies are scheduled to be held after the conclusion of the Aadi month, in keeping with customary tradition.

For many families, the financial responsibilities associated with marriage can become a significant challenge. Through Regal Sumangali Nermai Vizha, Regal Jewellers seeks to support deserving couples by easing this burden and helping them begin a new chapter in life. More than a social initiative, the programme reflects the brand's belief that every milestone should create a meaningful impact in the communities it serves.

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{{^usCountry}} The initiative was envisioned by Founder & Chairman Thiru Sivadasan T.K., who believed that Regal Jewellers' first step into Tamil Nadu should also create a positive impact in the lives of the people it hopes to serve. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The initiative was envisioned by Founder & Chairman Thiru Sivadasan T.K., who believed that Regal Jewellers' first step into Tamil Nadu should also create a positive impact in the lives of the people it hopes to serve. {{/usCountry}}

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"Every new beginning should create another new beginning," has been the guiding thought behind the initiative. Rather than marking its expansion into a new market with celebrations alone, Regal Jewellers chose to make its arrival meaningful by helping 25 deserving couples take their first steps into married life.

Regal Sumangali Nermai Vizha was announced during the inauguration of Regal Jewellers' first showroom in Tamil Nadu at North Usman Road, T. Nagar, Chennai. The showroom was inaugurated by Hon'ble Speaker Sri. J. C. D. Prabhakar in the presence of MLA Thiru V. M. S. Mustafa, Founder & Chairman Thiru Sivadasan T.K., MD & CEO Mr. Vibin Shivdas, senior government officials, distinguished guests and members of the public.

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Speaking at the inauguration, Hon'ble Speaker Sri. J. C. D. Prabhakar appreciated Regal Jewellers' initiative, Regal Sumangali Nermai Vizha, through which the brand is sponsoring the weddings of 25 deserving couples from economically weaker backgrounds alongside its entry into Tamil Nadu. He described it as a thoughtful initiative that reflects the brand's genuine commitment to giving back to society and extended his best wishes to Regal Jewellers for a successful journey in the state.

MLA Thiru V. M. S. Mustafa congratulated Regal Jewellers on its entry into Tamil Nadu and appreciated the brand's thoughtful initiative, wishing the team every success.

Expressing his gratitude, MD & CEO of Regal Jewellers, Mr. Vibin Shivdas, said:

"We are truly grateful for the warm welcome Chennai has given Regal Jewellers. I sincerely thank our honoured guests, customers and well-wishers for being part of this memorable beginning."

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Reflecting its campaign thought, "Indha Maatram Nalladhu Dhaane" (This change is for the better), Regal Jewellers believes meaningful change should benefit people in multiple ways. While its manufacturer-direct model offers customers greater value and transparency in jewellery purchasing, Regal Sumangali Nermai Vizha reflects the brand's commitment to creating a positive social impact alongside its business expansion.

Established in 1978, Regal Jewellers has earned the trust of generations across Kerala and Karnataka through its commitment to quality, craftsmanship and transparency. With its first showroom now open in Chennai and the next showroom planned in Puducherry, Regal Jewellers looks forward to expanding its presence across Tamil Nadu.

About Regal Jewellers

Established in 1978, Regal Jewellers is one of South India's leading jewellery manufacturer and wholesalers. Renowned for exceptional craftsmanship and quality, the brand offers an extensive collection of HUID Hallmarked gold, internationally certified diamond, platinum, gemstone, lightweight 18KT and 14KT everyday jewellery, and silver jewellery, catering to every occasion and lifestyle.

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With its own manufacturing facilities, Regal Jewellers offers customers the unique advantage of purchasing directly from the manufacturer at wholesale pricing, delivering exceptional quality, craftsmanship and value. Today, the brand has a strong presence across Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, with plans to further expand its footprint across South India.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.