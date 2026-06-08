Rekha Gupta Calls Youth the Driving Force Behind Viksit Bharat

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said that the energy, talent and aspirations of young Indians will play a decisive role in realizing the vision of a Viksit Bharat, as she attended the Youth for Viksit Bharat-MY Bharat Youth Convention at Thyagaraj Stadium.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at an event in New Delhi.(@gupta_rekha X)

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The Chief Minister joined Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya at the event, which witnessed the participation of thousands of young people from across different fields.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta said the enthusiasm displayed by the youth reflected the strength and potential of India’s next generation. She congratulated the young achievers who were honoured during the convention and wished them success in their future endeavours.

The Chief Minister said India's youth have been provided with unprecedented opportunities and platforms under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She urged young people to make the most of these opportunities through talent, innovation and hard work.

Gupta noted that the success of the country's youth is closely linked to the success of the vision of a developed India. She said young innovators, entrepreneurs, professionals and students will be at the forefront of driving economic growth, technological advancement and social progress.

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{{^usCountry}} The convention focused on encouraging youth participation in nation-building and promoting the vision of Viksit Bharat through innovation, leadership and community engagement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The convention focused on encouraging youth participation in nation-building and promoting the vision of Viksit Bharat through innovation, leadership and community engagement. {{/usCountry}}

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