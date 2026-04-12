NEW YORK — Nine-time All-Star reliever Craig Kimbrel joined his 10th major league team Saturday when the New York Mets selected his contract from Class A St. Lucie.

HT Image

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A 37-year-old right-hander, Smith is fifth in the career saves behind Hall of Famers Mariano Rivera and Trevor Hoffman along with Lee Smith and Kenley Jansen .

Kimbrel replaced mop-up man Richard Lovelady, who was designated for assignment.

“If the game calls for a high leverage, I’m not going to hesitate,” manager manager Carlos Mendoza said of Kimbrel. “Well on his way to being a Hall of Famer. It’s not like a guy that’s coming up to the big leagues for the first time. He’s been in those roles for a long time and had a pretty successful career.”

Kimbrel had a 2.25 ERA in 14 games last season with Atlanta and Houston.

He agreed in January to a deal with the Mets that specified if he was added to the 40-man roster he would get a $2.5 million salary while in the major leagues and a $350,000 salary while in the minors. While in the majors, he can earn $1 million in performance bonuses for games pitched: $200,000 each for 20 and each additional five through 40.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “My body feels good,” Kimbrel said. “Ready to take the ball and do whatever I need to do.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “My body feels good,” Kimbrel said. “Ready to take the ball and do whatever I need to do.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Kimbrel hasn’t gotten a save since July 7, 2024, with Baltimore. He had a sore back late in the season and had an 11.50 ERA in his final 19 appearances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kimbrel hasn’t gotten a save since July 7, 2024, with Baltimore. He had a sore back late in the season and had an 11.50 ERA in his final 19 appearances. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He pitched a scoreless inning for St. Lucie on Tuesday in his only minor league appearance this year. He threw nine pitches: six fastballs that averaged 93.5 mph along with one each of a cutter, sweeper and knuckle-curve. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He pitched a scoreless inning for St. Lucie on Tuesday in his only minor league appearance this year. He threw nine pitches: six fastballs that averaged 93.5 mph along with one each of a cutter, sweeper and knuckle-curve. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I get an adrenaline boost every time I get an opportunity to pitch in a big league ballgame,” Kimbrel said. “Somebody told me a long time go as soon as that goes away, it’s time to go home. And I still have that excitement and driven to go out there and compete and put on a jersey and represent a city, wherever that is.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I get an adrenaline boost every time I get an opportunity to pitch in a big league ballgame,” Kimbrel said. “Somebody told me a long time go as soon as that goes away, it’s time to go home. And I still have that excitement and driven to go out there and compete and put on a jersey and represent a city, wherever that is.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mendoza said right-hander Clay Holmes, who left Friday's 4-0 loss to the Athletics with one out in the sixth inning because of left hamstring tightness, is in line to take his next rotation turn. Mendoza said Holmes had normal post-start soreness and underwent testing that showed no damage to the hamstring.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON