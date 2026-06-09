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Reports detail women’s claims of sexual coercion against West Ham co-owner

Reports detail women’s claims of sexual coercion against West Ham co-owner

Published on: Jun 09, 2026 12:20 am IST
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LONDON — Seven women have accused David Sullivan, the West Ham co-owner who made a fortune in the porn and media industry, of preying on them for sex, according to an investigation by the BBC and The Times of London on Monday.

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The women said Sullivan used his power to try to get them to perform sex acts when they were young models seeking work at his Daily Sport and Sunday Sport newspapers, which featured photos of topless and scantily clad women.

Sullivan denied the allegations through his lawyer but stepped down on Saturday as co-chairman of the east London soccer club to “avoid disruption," the team said.

Sullivan said he became aware of “factually incorrect and entirely false, decades-old allegations concerning my personal life due to be broadcast and published.”

One woman told the BBC Panorama program that she met Sullivan at his mansion in 1999 to discuss work and was told she’d be one of his “regular girls” if they had sex. The woman, who was 20 at the time, said she tried to decline but was led to a bedroom and felt she was forced to have sex with him.

West Ham was relegated from the Premier League this season.

soccer: /hub/soccer

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Genesis / Reports detail women’s claims of sexual coercion against West Ham co-owner
Home / Genesis / Reports detail women’s claims of sexual coercion against West Ham co-owner
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